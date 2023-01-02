The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms is moving off the east coast bringing rain and storms to some parts of the eastern seaboard of the United States. Behind the front, high pressure continues to build into SELA from the west bringing sunny skies, northwesterly winds, dry air and lower temperatures through Friday. Winds become southerly on Saturday bringing more clouds, higher temperatures and higher humidity for the weekend. The next cold front arrives on Sunday bringing a 30 to 40% chance of rain with some rain stretching into Monday.

20 HOURS AGO