Prince Harry reveals the final words he whispered to his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, upon arriving at her deathbed hours after her passing last September. In his controversial memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he told his late grandmother in a whisper that he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died a year prior at age 99. Harry also writes in the book, which comes out Jan. 10, that he told her he “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end,” referencing her attendance at The Queen’s Platinum...

