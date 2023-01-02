ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. “We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy