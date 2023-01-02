ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White has died, family says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Aog_0k1AywL700

( WFLA ) — Another member of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has died, according to the music group.

Sunday, the music group posted a tribute to former drummer Frederick Eugene “Fred” White, who joined the band in 1974 alongside his brothers Maurice and Verdine White. Stereogum reported that White was in the group when they recorded their classics “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star.”

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dies at 82

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” wrote Verdine White in an Instagram post. Fred White was 67 years old.

While his death was announced Sunday, it appears that Fred White died before the new year began, with his tribute saying “In memoriam: Fred White, 1955-2022.”

According to Verdine White, his late brother was a child protege who already had gold records under his belt when he was 16 years old. Aside from his work with Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White also played the drums for Donnie Hathaway, Deniece Willaims, Ramsey Lewis, and the Emotions, according to Stereogum.

“But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous!” Verdine White said. “And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!”

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

The news of Fred White’s death prompted messages of support from other members of the music industry.

“Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” musician Lenny Kravitz said. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

As of Monday, the cause of Fred White’s death was unknown.

He was the third prominent musician to die this past weekend. Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters died Saturday and Rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell was found dead in her home Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police in Indiana stopped Idaho murder suspect for traffic violation during cross-country trip

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania. Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over twice within a nine-minute timespan on I-70 in December. He wasn’t given […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: Looking for man who damaged utilities downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police are investigating an incident that occurred on New Year’s Eve, leaving damage to multiple utility boxes as well as trash receptacles downtown. According to THPD Chief Shawn Keen, the events occurred at approximately 5:48 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers were called to Cherry Street for what was […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
CLAY CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy