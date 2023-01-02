Read full article on original website
Oituary, Peter J. Woichik
Peter J. Woichik, a lifetime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 29, 2022; he was 68. Born in Sharon, CT on June 4, 1954, he was one of six children born to the late John and Blanche (Janus) Woichik. Peter attended Dover High School and Dutchess County BOCES. He was a mechanic, first at Kimberly Clark in New Milford, CT, and then at various garages, including Dutchess Auto Body in Pawling. In more recent years, he worked in his own garage in Wingdale.
Obituary, HELEN “HI HI” SUTTON PARSONS
Town of Wappinger – Helen “Hi Hi” Sutton Parsons, age 93, a caring and loving lady, and a Town of Wappinger resident, died January 4, 2023, at her home. She was born in Poughkeepsie on April 19, 1929, the daughter of Arthur M. Sutton and Helen (Yeno) Sutton.
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill
New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Plattekill. On January 2, 2023, the New York State Police, Highland Barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence. The victim, a 41-year-old male was located outside his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident is still under investigation. The State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Plattekill Police Department, and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.
Obituary, Fayne McGrath Daniels
Fayne McGrath Daniels, 91, lifelong resident of Pawling, NY, died peacefully at home on January 5, 2023. She was born to Edward and Alberta McGrath on February 19, 1931. Fayne is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Ross; her children Charlie (Lisa), Dave (Susan), George (Laurie), Dan (Jennifer), and Tonia; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who knew her as “Deedee;” and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings Mary, Patricia, Eileen, and Edward; and her son Edward, who died in infancy.
Stonewood Farm celebrates holidays with annual community dinner
Millbrook NY – On Christmas Day, Stonewood Farm once again partnered with Lyall Community Church for the 6th Annual First Harvest Pantry Christmas Dinner, serving more than 300 wholesome meals to neighbors in the greater Millbrook area. “Despite frigid temperatures, our community came together once again to make this event a great success,” said Stonewood Co-Founder Ken Holzberg.
Forged check arrest in Cortlandt
Cortlandt, New York – On December 29, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Bertha Bynes, age 73, of Cortlandt, for Forgery in the 2nd degree, a class D felony, and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree, a class E felony. Beginning on December 15,...
