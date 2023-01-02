Peter J. Woichik, a lifetime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 29, 2022; he was 68. Born in Sharon, CT on June 4, 1954, he was one of six children born to the late John and Blanche (Janus) Woichik. Peter attended Dover High School and Dutchess County BOCES. He was a mechanic, first at Kimberly Clark in New Milford, CT, and then at various garages, including Dutchess Auto Body in Pawling. In more recent years, he worked in his own garage in Wingdale.

WINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO