wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
Quartz
Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate
Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
u.today
Ripple CEO Optimistic About Achieving Crypto Regulatory Clarity in U.S. in 2023
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has voiced his optimism about the prospects of achieving regulatory clarity for cryptocurrency in the US in 2023 in a recent Twitter thread. Commenting on the first day of the 118th Congress, Garlinghouse pointed to bills such as the Securities Clarity Act, the Cryptocurrency Facilitation for Investors and Digital Assets Act (RFIA), and the Clarification for Digital Tokens Act.
The Greatest Tax System in the World
If one thing unites all Americans, it’s the conviction that paying taxes is a pain. Even those like myself who don’t mind contributing their fair share to keep seniors off the street hate having to fill out all of the paperwork, especially if our taxes are complicated. The Tax Foundation estimates that filling out tax forms eats up 6.5 billion hours of work a year, for an economic cost of something like $313 billion. There’s a better way—but for depressing reasons, the United States probably won’t take it.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB climbing to $1 depends on…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has fallen by around 65% since the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May this year. The now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX also had a particularly adverse impact on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin. With the end of 2022 dawning, SHIB was trading at $0.00000807 on the charts. With a market capitalization of $4.7 billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency today. SHIB is the second-most popular memecoin too, trailing only Dogecoin (DOGE).
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
hstoday.us
USCIS Issues Proposed Rule to Adjust Certain Immigration and Naturalization Fees
Today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to adjust certain immigration and naturalization benefit request fees. The new fees would allow USCIS to more fully recover its operating costs, reestablish and maintain timely case processing, and prevent the accumulation of future case backlogs. USCIS receives approximately 96 percent of its funding from filing fees, not from congressional appropriations.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
The U.S. Now Lets Anyone from Haiti, Ethiopia, and 4 Other African and South American Nations Plus 6 Others Get Asylum
As of Dec. 5, anyone from Haiti was allowed to apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) as long as they get into the U.S., in a recent announcement by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).
Twitter Files: Musk says US government demanded Twitter suspend 250,000 accounts, including journalists
The eleventh installment of the Twitter files discusses how the U.S. government forced that the social media platform suspend nearly 250,000 accounts.
Opinion: Sanctuary cities; if you throw a party, you need to pay for it
Sanctuary cities are having to put their money where their mouths are of late. Until recently, the cities that welcomed everyone, “regardless of their immigration status,” went about their business without much ado, excepting for an occasional crime-related story linked to illegal immigration. Once push came to shove, and illegal aliens began showing up at their doorstep in droves, their welcoming policies appeared to be merely virtue signaling.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants
On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.
6 Ways To Make $100K Per Year With Passive Income
Passive income has grown in popularity over the last several years. And it's no wonder why: Who wouldn't want to earn more money with minimal effort? Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth...
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
Investing Mistakes During a Recession
As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
Homebuyers will be able to get bigger mortgages in 2023 but it could be a bad idea for Americans to stretch their budgets too far
The economy's rocky footing going into 2023 could put mortgage borrowers with higher home loans at greater risk of financial insecurity.
