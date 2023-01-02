Read full article on original website
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal-scoring steak
Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets. Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player
Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
Nets' Joe Harris: Minor role in return
Harris (knee) finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes Monday in the Nets' 139-103 win over the Spurs. Even though the Nets were without one of their rotational wings in Royce O'Neale (illness), Harris wasn't able to claim major minutes as he made his return to action after missing Brooklyn's previous four contests with a sore left knee. Assuming O'Neale's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Harris may struggle to capture a consistent 25-plus-minute role even after he's further removed from the knee injury.
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring
Lillard produced 27 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-15 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves. After a slow start in the first half, Lillard came on in the second and ended up leading the team in scoring. It wasn't a great shooting night though, as he went a rough 2-for-9 from beyond the arc and matched a season-high with four missed free throws. In 25 contests so far, the veteran guard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.2 assists. He's also averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers per game.
Savrasov scores 18 as Georgia Southern beats Marshall 81-76
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Andrei Savrasov scored 18 points as Georgia Southern beat Marshall 81-76 on Thursday night. Savrasov also had three steals for the Eagles (10-6). Jalen Finch added 17 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Tai Strickland shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
Mariners' Brian O'Keefe: Re-signs with Mariners
O'Keefe re-signed with the Mariners on a minor-league contract Monday. He's presumably been given an invitation to big-league spring training. O'Keefe reached the majors for the first time in 2022 as a 29-year-old, seeing action in two games with the M's. He's likely to spend most of 2023 at Triple-A Tacoma again.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
Buccaneers' Ryan Succop: Misses three times
Succop missed two of three field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Week 17's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Succop converted from 22 yards but missed field goals from 53 and 26 yards, with the latter attempt blocked. With a missed PAT as well, it was a rough outing for the veteran, who sits just outside the top 10 league-wide in scoring at his position with one game remaining.
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell says he was drug tested after dropping 71 points against Bulls
Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, and his historic performance apparently raised some eyebrows within the league. Mitchell became just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 70 points in a single game, and...
