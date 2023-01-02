Read full article on original website
FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10
The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.
Brooklyn subway shooting video shows stunned and wounded New Yorkers in the aftermath of the attack
Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after a subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday. Cellphone footage shows a bloody, chaotic scene on the Sunset Park N train, with many bystanders pitching in to help. [ more › ]
Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Suspect in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack arrested in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Law enforcement in Georgia and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in Atlanta who was wanted for an unprovoked attacked in a Brooklyn subway station. According to authorities, Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing a substance in the face of a woman who was waiting at the Winthrop & Nostrand Ave. Station in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Dec. 2.
Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken
NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.” The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
WSB Radio
Suspect accused of throwing burning ‘substance’ in woman’s face on NYC subway arrested in Atlanta
A fugitive who was on the run for nearly a month after what officers say was an unprovoked attack on a subway train was caught in Atlanta Tuesday. The attack happened on Dec. 2. According to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Rodlin Gravesande threw an unknown substance into a woman’s face at a Brooklyn-area subway station.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family remembers mechanic fatally shot in the Bronx: ‘Gentle person … willing to help anybody’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family’s Manhattan home. They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic’s murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. “He was just like, a gentle person, and he was willing to help anybody. Strangers – you […]
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
News 12
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspects on the loose in Brooklyn
News 12 received exclusive video of wanted suspects in a violent convenience store robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday. Police are searching for two men who ran into the store at 538 Hegeman Ave. early Wednesday morning and took over $700 in cash and around $1,000 in merchandise. Two masked men were...
NYC moms search for missing teen cousins, 13 and 15
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — When Delilah Arocho went to work as an emergency room nurse two days after Christmas, she hoped her 13-year-old daughter would be safe with her sister in the Bronx. Heaven-Monroe Curras, 13, had taken her Catholic high school exam in November, but Arocho was concerned that her daughter was breaking curfew whenever […]
61-year-old employee shot in leg during attempted robbery inside Brooklyn Dollar Tree store
A worker was shot while on the job inside a Dollar Tree store in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
