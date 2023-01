DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday around 12:30 p.m., Davie County Sheriffs received a call for road rage incident with shots fired on Wilkesboro Street in Mocksville. Deputies arrived and located the victim, Robert Vandiver, at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane. The suspect had already left the scene.

