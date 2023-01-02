Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Ice Age markings may have helped early ancestors with hunting
Lines, dots and other symbols painted in caves during the last Ice Age may be the earliest example of proto writing — symbols that communicate a small amount of information like an emoji. Published in the Cambridge Archaeology Journal on Thursday, the study shows that 20,000-year-old markings made by...
‘I thought I would die on that boat’: Mother recalls the horror of month adrift at sea
Hatemon Nesa weeps as she clings to her 5-year-old daughter, Umme Salima, at a rescue shelter in Indonesia’s Aceh province. Their faces appear gaunt, their eyes sullen, after drifting for weeks at sea on a boat with little food or water. “My skin was rotting off and my bones...
Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen
Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter — and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong — raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
