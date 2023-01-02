ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Idaho8.com

Ice Age markings may have helped early ancestors with hunting

Lines, dots and other symbols painted in caves during the last Ice Age may be the earliest example of proto writing — symbols that communicate a small amount of information like an emoji. Published in the Cambridge Archaeology Journal on Thursday, the study shows that 20,000-year-old markings made by...
Idaho8.com

Cathay Pacific ramps up flights between Hong Kong and China as borders reopen

Hong Kong’s flagship airline is more than doubling its flights from the city to mainland China after the easing of pandemic restrictions, raising hopes of a recovery after dramatically cutting operations and suffering losses. Cathay Pacific Airways’ ramped up flight schedule was announced after China confirmed on Thursday that...

