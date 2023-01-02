Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shows off baby bump in new photo

Marie Chevallier thanked her Instagram followers for their birthday wishes with a new photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter-in-law took to her personal Instagram account on Dec. 29 to share the picture.

“Goodbye twenties, welcome big belly 💕 thank you for all your birthday wishes 💞,” the mom to be captioned the photo.

Tessy Antony de Nassau , formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, commented on the post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthdayy and only the best for this exciting new chapter of your lives🙌.”

Louis Ducruet and Marie are expecting a baby girl . In their pregnancy announcement back in November , the couple’s dog was photographed wearing a bandanna that read: “Soon To Be Big Brother.” Alongside the picture of them with their dog, Prince Albert ’s nephew wrote, “An adventure is about to begin ♥️.”

Louis admitted to Point de Vue back in 2020 that he and his wife, who wed in 2019, were under a bit of pressure to have children . He shared, “Right now we’re under a bit of pressure. From our mothers, but also from my grandmother.”

Marie told Point de Vue at the time that her husband “would be delighted if I got pregnant tomorrow, I even think it is his dearest wish. But I have a very busy job and I don’t think I feel quite ready yet.” While Louis was “ready” to have kids, he respected “Marie’s decision to wait a little longer.”