Nashville, TN

Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans are placing their postseason hopes on the right arm of Josh Dobbs.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Monday named Dobbs the starter for this week's do-or-die game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Win and the Titans win the AFC South; lose and the Titans' season is over.

Dobbs gets the nod over rookie Malik Willis.

Tennessee (7-9) turned to Dobbs in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to kick off Week 17. He finished 20-of-39 passing for 232 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Titans have battled injury issues all season. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week.

Willis failed to move the ball and rarely challenged down the field in three starts this season, which prompted the promotion of Dobbs after only one week with the team.

Dobbs, 27, was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28 and signed by the Lions on Dec. 5. The Titans signed the former University of Tennessee quarterback off of the Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21.

Dobbs threw his first career TD pass in Week 17, but Tennessee was stagnant without running back Derrick Henry (hip) in the backfield. The Titans have scored 17 or fewer points in eight of the past 10 games.

The Jaguars (8-8) beat the Titans 36-22 on Dec. 11 in Nashville.

--Field Level Media

