Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Deploying Seven Defenders, 11 Forwards at Winter Classic

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

Ryan Poehling is a last second scratch and Mike Sullivan will utilize an awkward lineup for Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealing with a few injuries for a number of games now, but for the Winter Classic they will take on a different form of lineup.

With the release of the official lineup for the Penguins, they will play with seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel returns to the lineup after missing the last two games, but head coach Mike Sullivan decided to not take out another blue liner.

Ruhwedel will slot in as the seventh defenseman and forward Ryan Poehling is out.

Poehling participated in the practice leading up to the Winter Classic but was not present for pregame warmups.

Drew O’Connor is available for the Penguins to utilize, but Sullivan still decided to go with a forward short.

In other roster moves, Sullivan put Bryan Rust back on the first line in place of Rickard Rakell.

