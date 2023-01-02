Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Los Alamos man in custody after shooting near high school
The school went to "secure" status as a precaution.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, […]
APD: Detectives investigating in-custody death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an in-custody death Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to the 800 block of La Veta Dr. around 3 a.m. to reports of a man attempting suicide. APD says the man stabbed himself as officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
Bernalillo County authorities identify man found dead near South Valley
If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO.
KOAT 7
Police investigate after homes of elected leaders were shot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after the homes of three elected officials were shot at in three separate incidents in December 2022 and January 2023. According to police, the first shooting happened at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa on Dec. 4, 2022. Police said...
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
The 2020 incident was captured on video.
Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office ‘taking a break’ from On Patrol: Live TV show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a tweet Thursday morning, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced that they are “taking a break” from participating in reality TV. The news comes as a new Sheriff takes control of the agency. In 2022, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) signed on to be featured on REELZ’s ‘On Patrol: Live.’ […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
APD: ‘Substantial’ amount of arrests made over holiday season for shoplifting
"It took off and was moving at an impressive pace. I would say at the end of '21 and beginning of 2022," Commander Aaron Jones with the Albuquerque Police Department said.
KOAT 7
Abandoned RV fire in Albuquerque near I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The fire near Interstate 25 and Broadway engulfed a residential vehicle in flames. The RV was abandoned, according to the Bernalillo County Fire Department. The fire began around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. BCFD was able to contain the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause...
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
KOAT 7
Two dead following shooting in Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — Los Alamos Police are investigating after two people were found dead after being shot on Wednesday. Police say they responded to a residence in the Denver Steels area for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Police say both people died from their injuries.
KRQE News 13
Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
From Albuquerque to Sweden: Lobos nation embracing the Forslings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos basketball team is known for having a loud and passionate fan base. For Swedish sophomore Sebastian Forsling, Lobos nation has made him feel right at home. “It’s a big blessing to have all of these fans come out to every game to support us for every game, no matter who […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Correction Appended ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash will spend the next seven years behind bars. Matthew Lowe hit and killed Emilio Gomez as he was crossing the street at First and Central in October of 2018. He fled the scene and later admitted to police he had smoked […]
