ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Resources highlighted for Utah student athletes during medical emergencies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The serious injury of Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin is shining a light on the inherent dangers of being an athlete. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being hit during a game. While student athletes may not play at the same level as professionals they also face risks, and not every Utah school has the same access to resources during a medical emergency.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning into snow overnight will impact morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another winter storm will impact Utah Thursday through Friday afternoon. Thursday, 10 p.m. - More valley rain/slush and mountain snow along I-15 corridor. According to 2News meteorologist, Sterling Poulson a significant amount of moisture will enter the state overnight. The storm is, however, appearing...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

DNA of suspect in Idaho murders found on knife sheath left at crime scene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black. A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
MOSCOW, ID
KUTV

Elizabeth Smart talks new app to help locate missing children, adults

KUTV — Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom 20 years ago and was held captive for nine months before she was rescued by Utah police. Now she has partnered with Portland-based tech company Q5id to launch the "Guardian" mobile app nationwide to help find missing children and adults quickly. She spoke to Elora about how it works.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy