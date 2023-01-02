Read full article on original website
Active start to weather season helps Utah build strong snowpack
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The amount of water Utah has received the last month was a welcoming visit. Wet, heavy snow fell for much of the holiday weekend, but many parts of the state are still in excessive drought. Meteorologists said parts of Utah has received the same...
GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah
BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
Avalanche warning expires, dangers downgraded ahead of next storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An avalanche warning issued Monday expired Tuesday at 6 a.m., and danger levels were downgraded for multiple Utah mountain ranges. Although the warning is no longer active, avalanche dangers remained high for the Uintas, Skyline and Abajos regions as Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Provo and Moab mountains were moved to considerable danger.
Resources highlighted for Utah student athletes during medical emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The serious injury of Buffalo Bill safety Damar Hamlin is shining a light on the inherent dangers of being an athlete. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being hit during a game. While student athletes may not play at the same level as professionals they also face risks, and not every Utah school has the same access to resources during a medical emergency.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain turning into snow overnight will impact morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another winter storm will impact Utah Thursday through Friday afternoon. Thursday, 10 p.m. - More valley rain/slush and mountain snow along I-15 corridor. According to 2News meteorologist, Sterling Poulson a significant amount of moisture will enter the state overnight. The storm is, however, appearing...
DNA of suspect in Idaho murders found on knife sheath left at crime scene
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police: Housemate of slain Idaho students saw man in black. A woman who lived at the home where four University of Idaho students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
Elizabeth Smart talks new app to help locate missing children, adults
KUTV — Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her bedroom 20 years ago and was held captive for nine months before she was rescued by Utah police. Now she has partnered with Portland-based tech company Q5id to launch the "Guardian" mobile app nationwide to help find missing children and adults quickly. She spoke to Elora about how it works.
