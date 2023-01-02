ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration

Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced

NEW MEXICO STATE
Indian Country Today

New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation

News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall

The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework

The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico news headlines to watch out for in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the long-awaited verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales to the outcomes of New Mexico’s Midterm Election, 2022 has been packed full of big news stories in the Land of Enchantment. So what’s ahead for 2023? KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at that question this week on the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

MMIWR Task Force prepares for upcoming 2023 legislative session

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is the first day for bills to be filed for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. This year it is a 60-day session. Over the last year, several Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force members worked to identify problems and solutions to the Missing, Murdered, Indigenous People crisis in our state.
NEW MEXICO STATE

