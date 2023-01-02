Read full article on original website
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KRQE News 13
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect licenses, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration
Seeing Arizona Tribes spotlighted during Governor Katie Hobbs’s inauguration ceremony was refreshing for local tribal advocates, and it affirms Hobbs’s commitment to upholding relationships with tribal nations. “This is exactly the moment that we have been waiting for,” said Indivisible Tohono Co-Founder April Ignacio of Hobbs becoming governor. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s a fresh breath […] The post Hobbs highlights Arizona’s Indigenous people, history during inauguration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
kanw.com
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had...
Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
Texas man accused in New Mexico shooting has charges dropped
Clovis police are still investigating, and the District Attorney's Office said charges could be filed in the future.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall
The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
Santa Fe Reporter
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
President Nez joins Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham for oath of office to serve second term as Governor of New Mexico
News Release Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending the inaugural celebration for the Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she took the oath of office to serve a second ...
New Mexico news headlines to watch out for in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From the long-awaited verdict in the trial of Fabian Gonzales to the outcomes of New Mexico’s Midterm Election, 2022 has been packed full of big news stories in the Land of Enchantment. So what’s ahead for 2023? KRQE News 13 is taking a closer look at that question this week on the […]
Affidavit links Kohberger DNA, cell records in Idaho killings
The court records show the justification authorities used to obtain a warrant for Bryan Kohberger's arrest in the death of four college students in Idaho.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KOAT 7
MMIWR Task Force prepares for upcoming 2023 legislative session
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is the first day for bills to be filed for the upcoming 2023 legislative session. This year it is a 60-day session. Over the last year, several Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force members worked to identify problems and solutions to the Missing, Murdered, Indigenous People crisis in our state.
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
