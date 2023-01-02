ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
KTBS

Damar Hamlin remains center stage of key Bills-Pats matchup

When the host Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots meet on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., whatever happens between the hash marks will be the last thing many players, coaches and fans care about. Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo's game against the...
BUFFALO, NY
KTBS

Shreveport Bills fan reacts to Damar Hamlin's condition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bills fans are reacting to the tragedy on the field including one fan here in Shreveport. Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and is in critical condition. Dakota Zielinski, a Buffalo Bills fan, is happy to hear Hamlin's condition is moving in a positive direction.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

'I know he could hear me': Colts' Rodney Thomas II details bedside hospital visit with Damar Hamlin as he remains in critical condition

As Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a mid-game cardiac arrest, his childhood friend and high school teammate, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, says there is "no doubt in my mind" that Hamlin will recover. Thomas drove directly to the hospital where Hamlin was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

