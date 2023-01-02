ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
BamaCentral

Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
AL.com

AL.com

