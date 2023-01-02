Read full article on original website
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles Reportedly a Target for Zach Arnett, Bulldogs
Mississippi State is reportedly targeting another SEC offensive coordinator in the midst of a staff shakeup.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
Trey Sanders Announces Transfer From Alabama to TCU
Sanders, a former five-star prospect, is on the move after three seasons in Tuscaloosa.
What to Know About the Pair of Mississippi State QBs in the Transfer Portal
Mississippi State lost a quarterback to the transfer portal as the shakeup continues after the death of Mike Leach.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Who Will Be A Big Contributor For Alabama Football Next Season: Just A Minute
Mason Smith and Austin Hannon take an early look at who will fill the space left by the departure of over a dozen starters.
WATCH: Auburn signees Kayin Lee and Darron Reed make plays during All-American Bowl Practice
Kayin Lee and Darron Reed should have a bright futures at Auburn.
Cornerback Eli Ricks Announces His NFL Draft Decision
Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch have all decided for forgo their senior seasons and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. But there was one players fans and media were left to wonder if he'll join them at the next level, or return for his senior season: Eli Ricks. Ricks, who ...
Veteran WR releases letter of appreciation after six years at Florida State, entering 2023 NFL Draft
Wilson played for three head coaches, six offensive coordinators, and three wide receiver coaches during his career in Tallahassee.
The Biggest NFL Draft Surprises for Alabama Football: Just a Minute
Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell react to the biggest surprises regarding who is staying and who is going for the Crimson Tide heading into next season.
How Bru McCoy Found His Stride With Tennessee
Wide receiver Bru McCoy found a role within Tennessee's offense, and the new Volunteer revived his career.
