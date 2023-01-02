ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops

I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season that many expected, sitting at 7-9 on the year and missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row. They will finish up their disappointing year by trying to play spoiler against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 in what may be the last Read more... The post Jadaveon Clowney offers blunt comments on future with Browns appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH

