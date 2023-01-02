Read full article on original website
Mac DeMarco announces new album Five Easy Hot Dogs
Mac DeMarco is kicking off the new year with the announcement of a new album titled Five Easy Hot Dogs. The project, due to arrive January 20 via his own aptly titled imprint, Mac’s Record Label, is a collection of instrumental cuts recorded during a road trip last year. Each track is named after the city where it was laid down, starting in California (his current home state) and moving up through the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, Alberta (where he was born), and the midwest before closing in the Rockaways (where he resided at the start of his recording career).
Song You Need: Drift across the waves of Império Pacífico and Panda Bear’s “Aftershow”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. 2022 was a legacy-confirming year for Panda Bear as a vocalist whose tender-yet-soaring presence gave the songs he was on all-encompassing intimacy, at times feeling like the best muse Phil Spector never had. He helped Braxe + Falcon revitalize French touch on "Step By Step," made deference sound sacred on "Did It Again" from L.A. beat scene vet Teebs, and teamed up with Sonic Boom, a forebear of the psychedelic electronic freedom Panda Bear works in, for the wonderful collaboration Reset. In December, he closed out the year with a feature on “Aftershow,” a single from Portuguese production duo Império Pacífico, and succeeded in keeping his streak alive.
Song You Need: Welcome to the cult of Goodfight
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Between Christmas and New Years Eve, Goodfight quietly released their self-titled debut album. The five-piece band was founded by South Floridian singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Forman and features Annique Monet (a high school friend of Forman’s) on co-lead vocals, Guy Paz on drums, and David Zyto and Daryl Johns on guitars, with several additional instrumentalists filling in the gaps on the new record. On “One of Us,” a standout from the project, Goodfight welcome us into the fold of their curious art-pop cult, whose influences include (per Forman) The Adam Friedland Show, John Coltrane, and Fred Hampton’s Rainbow Coalition.
Song You Need: Isyti’s “Unit” is a masterclass in deep trance maximalism
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Back in July, an electronic producer named Isyti made waves with a series of pummeling tracks shared unceremoniously on SoundCloud and Bandcamp. It wasn’t long before the diligent internet archivists at Dismiss Yourself got wind of the songs and uploaded them to even greater fanfare on their own YouTube channel under the project title bootleg. The end of December saw the release of bootleg (+), a remaster of the July release that further unfurls the cosmic ambitions Isyti embarked upon in his original songs.
King Krule, Pretty V, and Jadasea form new band Aqrxvst, share EP
Archy Marshall, the cult-favorite singer-songwriter known as King Krule has shown a flurry of activity in recent weeks. Just yesterday he shared the audio of his 2019 live film Hey World! on streaming services this month, and in November he released a remix of "Painless" by fellow London-based prodigy Nilüfer Yanya. On Monday (January 2), a three-song EP by a group called Aqrxvst was quietly released on SoundCloud and YouTube. Krule is a member of the band along with rappers Pretty V and Jadasea.
Song You Need: Rozi Plain asks cosmic questions over cards
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Rozi Plain prefers to chip away at life’s mysteries. Where some artists rush into the unknown head-on, Plain is content to take it slow. Born in Winchester, England, she cut her teeth in the Bristol singer-songwriter scene and now resides in London. Since 2008, she’s been releasing an album roughly every four years, and she’s on the verge of dropping her fifth full-length: PRIZE is due out this Friday (January 13) via Memphis Industries.
Skrillex shares “Rumble” featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan
Last year, Fred again.. previewed a new Skrillex collaboration at gigs that included a hugely popular Boiler Room set. That track, which features grime and dubstep elder Flowdan, became hotly sought after in a rare way and hinted at a possible underground renaissance for Skrillex after the chart-conquering J. Balvin collaboration “In Da Getto.” After months of anticipation and teasing (including a set at Porter Robinson’s Second Sky), Skrillex has shared the official version of “Rumble.”
De La Soul’s classic albums are finally coming to streaming services
After years of legal wrangling, De La Soul's albums will be released on streaming services this year. On March 3, 2023, fans will be able to stream the New York trio's first six LPs: 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2001).
Bad Bunny won’t apologize for throwing a selfie-seeking fan’s phone into a river
Bad Bunny has defended himself after footage of him throwing a fan's phone into a river went viral. The clip, see below, was filmed over new year the Dominican Republic. The footage shows Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, surrounded by fans as he makes his way down the street. When the woman in question gets by his side she snaps a picture on her phone. Bad Bunny then takes hold of her phone and throws it away, leaving her shocked and the phone sinking.
Watch Billie Eilish sing a song from the Over The Hedge soundtrack
For my money, there are few megastars who know how to run a TikTok account better than Billie Eilish. She embraces the goofy and un-airbrushed sides of herself, diligently teases new songs to build hype, and dismisses the toxic popheads that live in comments sections everywhere. Perhaps most importantly of all, she posts relatively infrequently, something everyone can learn from.
FLO named winners of BBC Sound 2023 poll
R&B girl group FLO have been named the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2023 Poll. The annual poll is aimed at predicting which artists will make the biggest impact in the upcoming year. Previous winners include Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, and PinkPantheress. Runners-up this year included...
Miley Cyrus announces new album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation. The album will be released on March 10 via Columbia Records (preorder it here), and on January 13 she'll share its lead single "Flowers." Below, you can watch a trailer for the album starring Cyrus, who adopts a Sky Ferreira-circa Night Time, My Time look while vamping across California. Watch below.
Popcaan announces Drake collaboration “We Caa Done”
Popcaan's fifth album Great Is He was promised for an end of 2022, but never materialized. Still, he spent most of the year releasing songs like "Skeleton Cartier," "Next To Me," and "Set It," so the Jamaican dancehall artist didn't exactly leave his fans starving. On Wednesday, Popcaan shared a trailer for yet another new song, “We Caa Done,” a track featuring Drake, Popcaan's longtime collaborator and the head of his label, OVO.
Song You Need: Bandmanrill sets the pace on “Last Time I Checked”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bandmanrill has no right to be releasing a song as hype as "Last Time I Checked" so early in the year and yet you'd expect little else from the Newark rapper. While the new year slowly lurches into gear, Bandmanrill has hit the ground with the same frantic energy that saw him enjoy a breakout year in 2022. His hugely enjoyable Club Godfather project dropped just two months ago and he promptly followed that up by collaborating with Fetty Wap on the Alicia Keys-sampling "You Don't Know My Name."
Vevo and TikTok announce weekly trending video show
Vevo and TikTok have announced that they are partnering to launch a new weekly show titled “Trending on TikTok.” The series will be distributed across the Vevo network and will “feature a curated selection of music video’s from the week’s top-trending songs on TikTok, along with interstitials from viral creators,” according to a press release. The new partnership’s announcement comes six months after the public launch of YouTube’s short-form video platform, YouTube Shorts. Vevo is hosted on and partners with YouTube but is owned primarily by the “big three” music labels: Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.
Quavo shares Takeoff tribute track “Without You”
The world of rap was shaken in November by the tragic death of Takeoff, one-third of the beloved rap trio Migos, who was murdered during a dice game in Houston. Tributes poured in from musicians who knew and were influenced by Takeoff's music, and his Migos bandmates Quavo and Offset remembered him in heartfelt open letters. Today (January 5), Quavo returns with a new song eulogizing his nephew called "Without You." It's a raw transmission of the memories, regrets, and hopes that have been swarming through Quavo's mind since Takeoff's passing. Watch above on YouTube.
Watch Lupe Fiasco’s M.I.T. lecture “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction”
Last May, Chicago rap vet Lupe Fiasco announced that he’d be teaching a rap course at the Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (M.I.T.) in the 2022-23 academic year as part of the M.L.K. Visiting Professor Program. In December, M.I.T. uploaded an overview of the course hosted by Fiasco entitled “Rap Theory & Practice: an Introduction.” The full 90-minute session, a preview of the full course before it launches in February, can be viewed above.
CEO Trayle has a devil on his shoulder in his “Alter Ego 2” video
CEO Trayle, the rapper with links to both Atlanta and the Chicago drill scene, has shared the latest visual from his 2022 mixtape HH5. The "Alter Ego 2" video features Trayle sitting opposite a mirror image of himself (featured artist C4 is Trayle's other personality who is drawn to chaos and trouble) as both sides go back and forth about pursuing music or returning to a life of crime. Check it out above.
