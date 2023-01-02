Read full article on original website
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
That time a freshman Jordan Battle crashed Saban’s jet ski, laughed it off
Jordan Battle is a character. That was never more obvious than last fall when his hilarious answer to a question about his favorite Nick Saban’s saying went viral. The fact, as an underclassman Alabama football player went on the record with Saban’s locker room humor also showed his confident courage.
Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022
The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Bills sign former Alabama DB after Damar Hamlin’s injury
The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden for their active roster, the NFL team announced on Wednesday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Damar Hamlin writes, ‘did we win?’ ‘The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,’ doc replies
Damar Hamlin is communicating, doctors revealed Thursday. The Buffalo Bills safety, who can’t speak because of a tube in his throat, wrote out the question: Did we win?. Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing.
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again
Terrell Lewis could play on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 after the Chicago Bears signed the former Alabama linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday. The Bears signed Lewis off their practice squad. He joined that unit on Dec. 20, four days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale
Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
