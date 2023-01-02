ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama

Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Patrick Surtain II plays like an MVP for Denver Broncos in 2022

The Denver Broncos installed Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach and traded five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players to obtain nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. The Broncos will end their season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers...
DENVER, CO
AL.com

Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Bills sign former Alabama DB after Damar Hamlin’s injury

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden for their active roster, the NFL team announced on Wednesday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday night during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
BUFFALO, NY
AL.com

NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report

The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Linebacker Terrell Lewis in line to play again

Terrell Lewis could play on Sunday for the first time since Nov. 27 after the Chicago Bears signed the former Alabama linebacker to their active roster on Wednesday. The Bears signed Lewis off their practice squad. He joined that unit on Dec. 20, four days after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa not in Miami Dolphins’ plans for finale

Despite losing their past five games, the Miami Dolphins still have a chance to reach the postseason on the final Sunday of the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They are preparing for that opportunity without No. 1 quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama All-American entered the NFL concussion protocol last...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy