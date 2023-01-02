Read full article on original website
Related
PointsBet promo code for Ohio: Earn up to $2,000 in bonuses for NBA Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports betting finally launched in Ohio on New Year’s Day and one of the best welcome promotions on the market is our PointsBet...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Get $200 after wagering just $5 on Thursday’s NBA slate
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. For newcomers learning the sports betting market in Ohio, FanDuel is offering a great welcome offer that rewards players with $200 in bonus...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Eli Ricks declares for 2023 NFL draft after one season at Alabama
Eli Ricks’ time at Alabama will end after one season of high expectations for the LSU transfer that largely went unmet. Ricks declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, making the announcement on Instagram one day after three Tide juniors declared at a news conference and fellow junior Brian Branch followed later Monday.
These 24 Alabama towns no longer count as urban areas, according to U.S. Census
Already one of the most rural states in the nation, Alabama’s rural population just expanded. Thanks to a federal rule change, two dozen Alabama towns that were once considered urban suddenly aren’t anymore. The change affected towns all across the state, from Grand Bay in the far south end of Mobile County to Hazel Green just north of Huntsville near the Tennessee border.
Bills-Bengals cancellation could lead to neutral-site AFC Championship Game
NFL owners will consider in a special league meeting on Friday a resolution that could result in a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and a coin flip deciding the site of a playoff game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has recommended the adoption of the resolution, which was approved on Thursday night...
Which Alabama bachelor’s degrees pay the most money? It depends on your college.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Auburn University chemical engineering graduates made a median salary of $75,285 one year after graduation, the highest of any Alabama bachelor’s program, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
That time a freshman Jordan Battle crashed Saban’s jet ski, laughed it off
Jordan Battle is a character. That was never more obvious than last fall when his hilarious answer to a question about his favorite Nick Saban’s saying went viral. The fact, as an underclassman Alabama football player went on the record with Saban’s locker room humor also showed his confident courage.
Monty Rice goes from Titans fan to Tennessee linebacker
When the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-9 on Oct. 11, 2009, at LP Field, an Alabama youngster saw quarterback Peyton Manning throw three touchdown passes in Nashville. That youngster, Monty Rice, now plays linebacker for the Titans in the same stadium. :. · RAIDERS’ JOSH JACOBS: ‘THAT DUDE’S...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0