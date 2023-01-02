Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
koamnewsnow.com
Mercy celebrates the ribbon-cutting and blessing of its newest clinic
JOPLIN, Mo. - Mercy today hosted a ribbon-cutting event for its newest clinic, Mercy 65 Prime+. Officials with Mercy say the clinic focuses primarily on Medicare patients 65 years of age or older. Primary Physician Amanda Lewton says her work at the clinic will be different from geriatrics, essentially bringing...
fourstateshomepage.com
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
mykdkd.com
The Little Apple (1/4)
Please license and register your pet at AC City Hall. The cost is $5.00 per pet and you need proof of current rabies vaccination. The Montrose Booster Club will be serving a Chili & Soup Supper on Saturday, January 7. The menu will include chili or soup (St. Mary’s recipes), hot dog, dessert, and drink. It will be served from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Montrose High School. A freewill donation will be accepted to support the athletic programs. All support is very much appreciated!
koamnewsnow.com
Organization offers up to $15,000 for blood drive challenge participants
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' 56-Day Challenge is here and participants have the opportunity to win up to $15,000. To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive...
koamnewsnow.com
PHS Theater Departments hosts free show ahead of state competition
PITTSBURG, Kan. - The Pittsburg High School Theater Department will today host a send-off performance for its latest production, 'Big Fish'. The cast, crew, and band are preparing to take their show on the road to the 2023 Kansas State Thespian Festival on Jan. 6. This performance will help the...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Library announces newest reading initiative
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Public Library today announced its new initiative 'Joplin Reads Together.'. Reads Together is the Library's first Community Read Program, commonly provided by libraries around the country. As a Community Read, Joplin Reads Together is a community focused, month-long event centered upon one adult book and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
koamnewsnow.com
Freeman announces its first baby of 2023
JOPLIN, Mo. - Freeman Health System recently announced its first baby of the new year, Dustin J. Doctors say Dustin was born at 11:19 am Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Freeman West campus. He weighed 8 pounds and 0.7 ounces and measured 21.3 inches in length. His parents, Laura...
fourstateshomepage.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas City Southern hosts hiring event in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Kansas City Sothern today hosted a hiring event at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Pittsburg. Officials with the company say they are trying to fill a number of conductor positions. Watch KOAM & Fox 14 Evening news tp se the full story or check back...
KYTV
Springfield Greene County WIC office moving to two new locations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday. WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building at Kansas and Grand and the other to 2105 West Kearney, west of Kansas Expressway across the street from Tom Watkins Park. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg Police: Broadway partially closed due to accident Thursday morning
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - Broadway Street in Pittsburg is partially closed Thursday morning due to an accident involving power lines. Pittsburg Police posted to its Facebook page that Broadway is closed from Ford to Carlton. A photo posted by the department shows a semi-truck under power lines at Cleveland and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s getting $4 million to help widen busy roadway
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved funding on Wednesday for Joplin area transportation projects. The Missouri General Assembly has appropriated $75 million for Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program to fund 28 local transportation projects in Missouri. The program matches up to fifty percent of construction contract costs for selected projects.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Elks Lodge & MO Job Center
We give a warm welcome to Pam Regan from the MO Job Center, and Don Cook from the Elks Lodge this morning! They’re here to tell us about an upcoming Manufacturing Hiring Event happening at the Joplin Elks Lodge on the 10th!
Greene County K9 officer Athos dies
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday, January 5, that K9 Athos has passed away. The post said Athos passed away on January 4 surrounded by family at 8 years and 7 months. Athos will be laid to rest at a private ceremony in the coming weeks, […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove city leaders finalize sale, bringing shopping center to lake community
GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents are getting a shopping mall. For the past year, Grove city leaders have been negotiating with the Oklahoma City-based Foraker Company selling the 49,000-square-foot Grove Civic Center for $2.5 million. The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres. The shopping center’s three anchor...
koamnewsnow.com
Cowskin Fire battle commercial structure fire with 5 mutual aid departments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Reports about 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning January 5, 2023, alerted Cowskin Fire Dept to a Commercial Structure Fire at King Point Resort on Grand Lake. Firefighters responded and battled fire and extension for an extended period of time through the early morning. They were assisted...
koamnewsnow.com
koamnewsnow.com
Miami Public Schools breaks ground on new additions to the district
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Public Schools today broke ground on two new construction projects beginning within its district. One of which is the new Central Office, which will be constructed at the current site of the health and wellness building near Nichols Elementary. Officials say this space will house administrative...
