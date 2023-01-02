Read full article on original website
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ quarterfinal No. 7: How to watch and where to stream
Featuring Michael Cera, Brianne Howey and Zoë Chao Celebrity Jeopardy! is back with an all-new episode set to premiere on ABC Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c. While viewers can stream new episodes the next day with Hulu, cord-cutters who want to watch tonight’s episode live can tune in with FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Hulu + Live TV.
‘BattleBots’ season 8 premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Season 8 of BattleBots is finally here and set to premiere on the Discovery Channel Thursday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c. For those who don’t already know, BattleBots is a robot-combat competition series that takes place in an elimination style tournament. Designers build, operate and battle their destructive robots until a champion is crowned.
