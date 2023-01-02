ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans are placing their postseason hopes on the right arm of Josh Dobbs.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Monday named Dobbs the starter for this week's do-or-die game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Win and the Titans win the AFC South; lose and the Titans' season is over.

Dobbs gets the nod over rookie Malik Willis.

Tennessee (7-9) turned to Dobbs in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to kick off Week 17. He finished 20-of-39 passing for 232 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

The Titans have battled injury issues all season. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve last week.

Willis failed to move the ball and rarely challenged down the field in three starts this season, which prompted the promotion of Dobbs after only one week with the team.

Dobbs, 27, was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28 and signed by the Lions on Dec. 5. The Titans signed the former University of Tennessee quarterback off of the Lions' practice squad on Dec. 21.

Dobbs threw his first career TD pass in Week 17, but Tennessee was stagnant without running back Derrick Henry (hip) in the backfield. The Titans have scored 17 or fewer points in eight of the past 10 games.

The Jaguars (8-8) beat the Titans 36-22 on Dec. 11 in Nashville.

--Field Level Media

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Ashe Post & Times

Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4. But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now they can wrap up a playoff spot when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night with the AFC South title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown. Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ashe Post & Times

Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after being hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) as he attempts a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashe Post & Times

Another team-first underdog QB center stage in national title game

Forgive the coach of a private Christian college for saying so, but the Hollywood backdrop only adds kerosene to TCU coach Sonny Dykes' belief his quarterback might be a piece of divine intervention. Dykes and TCU (13-1) paused more than a time or three this season to ponder the reasons they might be in position to claim a national championship on Monday night, when they draw No. 1 Georgia. "It's...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates

As Russell Wilson prepares to close out what many have deemed a disastrous first year in Denver, the Broncos' embattled quarterback does have support in at least one corner. Wilson has already been installed as the favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors by oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. The Broncos are 4-12 entering Sunday's season finale at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lose, and Denver could tie for the...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night. "After speaking with both teams and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game

Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
BUFFALO, NY
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

