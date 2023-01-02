Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Reports: QB Carson Wentz to sit, Commanders want look at rook Sam Howell
Rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell appears set for an audition as the Washington Commanders continue to shuffle the deck at quarterback. Multiple reports Wednesday indicate Carson Wentz, who started last week after Taylor Heinicke played in nine games while Wentz recovered from a broken bone in his hand, will be inactive for Week 18 when the Commanders welcome the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke and Howell are expected to share QB duties,...
Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Big-Game Experience vs Lions
Led by Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers will have big-game experience on their side when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
NFL won't resume Bills-Bengals this week, pauses in respect of Damar Hamlin
An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time. Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night. "After speaking with both teams and...
Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't looking like a possible playoff team when they lost by 26 points to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 4. But the final week of the regular season has arrived with the Jaguars in first place, and now they can wrap up a playoff spot when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night with the AFC South title on the line in a winner-take-all showdown. Jacksonville...
QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon
Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
Bengals-Ravens to play early game on Sunday
The NFL announced Wednesday that the Week 18 game between the host Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Kickoff time for the game had been TBD pending the result of the Bengals-Buffalo Bills game Monday night. Had the Bills beaten the Bengals, the league would have made Bengals-Ravens a 4:25 p.m. ET kick. The Bengals would have clinched the AFC North by beating the Bills, putting the game against the Ravens in the early window. ...
NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game
Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
Commanders place RB Antonio Gibson on IR
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Gibson sat out last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday due to foot and knee injuries. He sustained those injuries in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 24. Washington (7-8-1) is eliminated from postseason contention. The Commanders conclude their season against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (12-4) on Sunday. Gibson,...
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this match-up with the Lions will be different.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum, Turnovers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to Sunday's Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Collaborative Game-Planning
The Packers' defensive game plan for Sunday night against the Lions will be a collaborative effort, just like it was for facing the Vikings' Justin Jefferson last week.
Bills' Sean McDermott draws leadership praise from Bengals
Rather than respond to instruction to get his team ready to resume play Monday night, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walked to the visiting sideline to console Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "When I got over there, the first thing he said was, 'I need to be at the hospital with Damar, and I shouldn't be coaching this game,'" McDermott told Taylor, according to the Bengals' coach. Taylor...
Bills-Bengals canceled; NFL to consider neutral-site AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was halted Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin experienced a cardiac arrest on the field will not be resumed or replayed, the NFL announced Thursday night. As a result, the Bills and Bengals will have their postseason positions determined based on their winning percentage for a 16-game season rather than the 17-game slot played by all other NFL teams. Due to the resulting disparity,...
Seahawks plan to beat Rams, wait on Lions-Packers for playoff future
When asked about his team's NFL playoff chances, Seattle Seahawks special teams captain Nick Bellore practically pulled a Forrest Gump. "I'm too dumb to know all the (playoff scenarios)," Bellore said. "I think ultimately we don't gain anything thinking of the Lions and Packers. We just have to focus on the Rams." The Seahawks (8-8) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (5-11) on Sunday afternoon and need a...
Another team-first underdog QB center stage in national title game
Forgive the coach of a private Christian college for saying so, but the Hollywood backdrop only adds kerosene to TCU coach Sonny Dykes' belief his quarterback might be a piece of divine intervention. Dykes and TCU (13-1) paused more than a time or three this season to ponder the reasons they might be in position to claim a national championship on Monday night, when they draw No. 1 Georgia. "It's...
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
