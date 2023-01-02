Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree
A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
Man killed in New Year's Eve shooting identified by medical examiner
The Corpus Christi Medical Examiner has identified 38-year-old Adolfo Bernal III as the man who was shot on New Year's Eve at a nightclub off South Padre Island Drive.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
Unbelievably Brutal Fight at Corpus Christi 7-11 Goes Viral
It seems that this is the season for fighting. Just the other day, a fight at Waffle House went viral. Well here is another one from right down the road in Corpus Christ. As reported by KIII in Corpus Christi, a video shows what appears to be an employee getting hit over the head with a glass bottle by a customer during a fight.
Mathis standoff ends after suspect kills himself
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff at S. Perez Street and County Road 704 in Mathis ended after the suspect killed himself Tuesday afternoon. The armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis at 7:04 a.m. after being pursued by Mathis police for several hours, said Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush and San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
Brother of young New Year's shooting victim: 'She was only 11, I am 15. I wish I was outside'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the clock strikes midnight to usher in New Year's Day, it is supposed to be a time of new beginnings. However, for the Silva family, it was the last moment they shared with Amethyst Sistine Silva, also known as "Ame." Early Monday morning, the...
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
CCPD vehicle involved in accident on Kostoryz Road and Sacky Drive
Kostoryz Road has been reopened, following the accident. All those involved suffered minor injuries.
'It's coming back': Corpus Christi doctor urges caution as COVID-19 cases spike
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County in the week leading to Christmas were in the moderate range. Chair of the Infectious Diseases Department at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said that Corpus Christi is already seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now
When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
