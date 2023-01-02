ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WOWK

No. 3 Kansas rolls into matchup with West Virginia

No. 3 Kansas bids to continue its winning ways on Saturday when it visits West Virginia at Morgantown, W. Va. The Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) recorded their seventh straight victory with a 75-72 triumph over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. The decision snapped a 29-game home winning streak for the Red Raiders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers

For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
AMES, IA
WOWK

Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win

AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).
AMES, IA
WOWK

Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
MORGANTOWN, WV

