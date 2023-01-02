Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Wake Forest Win
UNC Basketball locked in for the final 11 minutes at the Smith Center last night and beat Wake Forest 88-79 last night. These are some random observations. I’m not sure if Coach Hubert Davis or a member of his staff read my article about the bench, but there was a clear intentionality in the first half to utilize the bench more.
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest
The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job
Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
NC State announcer Gary Hahn to be reinstated following suspension for offensive comment
Hahn, who was suspended for controversial comments made in December, will return when the Wolfpack face Miami at PNC Arena.
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
wfmynews2.com
'He's always smiling': Chapel Hill football player battling stage 4 lung cancer
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter native has received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award for being an inspiration after a tough medical diagnosis. Tylee Craft plays football for the University of North Carolina. While he’s been in Chapel Hill fighting on the field, he’s also been battling stage four lung cancer.
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North Carolina
A highly-anticipated restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Shake Shack held the grand opening event for its newest North Carolina location in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina man wins $2 million lottery prize after buying $20 scratch-off at gas station
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Carmelo Canepa, of Fuquay Varina, a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news relase. Canepa bought his Platinum ticket from the Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh. When Canepa arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize, he could choose to […]
Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup
RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
WRAL
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day
The Subway owner said three of his employees will not be coming back after the drive-by shooting.
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
Crash involving trooper ends high-speed chase that spanned 3 counties
North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the chase began near the town of Princeton.
