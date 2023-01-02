ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Random Observations Wake Forest Win

UNC Basketball locked in for the final 11 minutes at the Smith Center last night and beat Wake Forest 88-79 last night. These are some random observations. I’m not sure if Coach Hubert Davis or a member of his staff read my article about the bench, but there was a clear intentionality in the first half to utilize the bench more.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson

For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Staff Picks vs Wake Forest

The UNC basketball team will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s discouraging loss at Pittsburgh. North Carolina enters the new calendar year off to a rough 1-2 start to ACC play. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins if they are going to contend for the regular season conference title. Will Carolina turn things around and bounce back with a victory against Wake Forest on Wednesday? Find out what our staff thinks below!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job

Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
DURHAM, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
carolinajournal.com

Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry

Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Rise in taxes, gas price a double-whammy for your next fillup

RALEIGH, N.C. — Expect to spend a bit more at the gas pump in the new year. In North Carolina, a planned hike in gas taxes comes as prices are also on the rise. On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC

