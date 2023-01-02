Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Rhinelander-native Retzlaff to drive full-time in Xfinity Series
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander-native Parker Retzlaff is continuing to move up in the racing world. Today, it was revealed the 19-year-old will be racing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year. Retzlaff will race for Jordan Anderson Racing and will sport the #31 car. He raced in nine Xfinity...
Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases
A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
wearegreenbay.com
Drizzle and rain turns to snow tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Two low pressure systems give way to our continuing wintry mix of weather. We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 6pm in Langlade, Northern Oconto, and Northern Marinette Counties. Temperatures will stay above freezing for most places...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Arrests made after large police presence on Smith Street in Green Bay
Green Bay Police said an additional arrest has been made in Oconto County of a person of interest believed to be connected to a shooting on Smith Street last month, which is a homicide investigation.
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
WBAY Green Bay
“Shelter in Place” advisory in Crivitz lifted
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - People living near the scene of a gas line rupture were advised to shelter in place Wednesday night. A bulletin was broadcast shortly after 10 p.m. saying the advisory was lifted. WPS repaired the gas line. Utility workers will knock on residents’ doors to restore gas...
discoverwisconsin.com
The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery
The Secret Behind The Sourdough: Portage County's Main Grain Bakery. The Mores' bring their love of good food to Stevens Point daily!. Main Grain Bakery & Eatery offers scratch-made baked goods, soups, salads, and more. They are providing excellent food options to their customers and the community they live in.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest
A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
spmetrowire.com
Man facing charges after accusations he threatened to ‘scalp’ bar customers
A Stevens Point man is being held on a cash bond after witnesses say he threatened people inside a local bar with a hatchet.
Comments / 0