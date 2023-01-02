Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 ahead of game against No. 2 Stanford

Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona rallies to beat pesky Washington, keep homecourt win streak alive
Arizona is eventually going to lose a home game under Tommy Lloyd, but the Wildcats were determined not to make that happen on Thursday night. The fifth-ranked Wildcats overcame a terrible offensive night by ratcheting up the defense in the second half, rallying past Washington 70-67. It was their 28th consecutive win at McKale Center, but for much of the night it looked like the win streak was in serious jeopardy.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Washington schools
Arizona finished 2022 on the road, knocking off ASU on New Year’s Eve. Now it begins 2023 in the friendly confines of McKale Center, where it has won 27 consecutive games. The fifth-ranked Wildcats (14-1, 2-1 Pac-12) look to add to that homecourt streak this weekend when they host the Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3) on Thursday night and then the Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3) on Saturday afternoon.
azdesertswarm.com
Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker announces departure from Arizona
In his season-ending press conference in late November, Jedd Fisch said he didn’t anticipate any changes to his coaching staff to 2023. That apparently as changed. Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker announced on Twitter he had “parted ways” with the Wildcats after two seasons, leaving the UA in need of someone to coach a key defensive position group.
azdesertswarm.com
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
azdesertswarm.com
2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season
At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home for the weekend, starting with a late-night matchup with the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Time: 9...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne
The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the offseason. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star offensive lineman signee Elijha Payne. Arizona’s offensive line continues to change for the better under Brennan...
