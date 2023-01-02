ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 ahead of game against No. 2 Stanford

By K Doss
azdesertswarm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona rallies to beat pesky Washington, keep homecourt win streak alive

Arizona is eventually going to lose a home game under Tommy Lloyd, but the Wildcats were determined not to make that happen on Thursday night. The fifth-ranked Wildcats overcame a terrible offensive night by ratcheting up the defense in the second half, rallying past Washington 70-67. It was their 28th consecutive win at McKale Center, but for much of the night it looked like the win streak was in serious jeopardy.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Washington schools

Arizona finished 2022 on the road, knocking off ASU on New Year’s Eve. Now it begins 2023 in the friendly confines of McKale Center, where it has won 27 consecutive games. The fifth-ranked Wildcats (14-1, 2-1 Pac-12) look to add to that homecourt streak this weekend when they host the Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3) on Thursday night and then the Washington State Cougars (6-9, 1-3) on Saturday afternoon.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker announces departure from Arizona

In his season-ending press conference in late November, Jedd Fisch said he didn’t anticipate any changes to his coaching staff to 2023. That apparently as changed. Cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker announced on Twitter he had “parted ways” with the Wildcats after two seasons, leaving the UA in need of someone to coach a key defensive position group.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season

At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the offseason. Let’s take a closer look at 3-star offensive lineman signee Elijha Payne. Arizona’s offensive line continues to change for the better under Brennan...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy