The Matrix protocol is trying to break down the walls between messaging apps
Why it matters: Staying in contact with friends and family through messaging services usually means staying where everyone else is or switching between multiple clients like iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, or others. For years, the Matrix.org Foundation has been trying to establish an alternative environment that allows different clients to interact.
