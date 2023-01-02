Three Player Props to Take in Suns-Knicks

The Phoenix Suns begin 2023 on the road against the New York Knicks. Here's three prop bets that should have some confidence behind them.

The Phoenix Suns begin their 2023 calendar year in the Mecca of basketball: Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks play host to the Suns and hope to avenge their previous defeat back in Phoenix from November. They have won just one of their last six games.

The Suns, still without Devin Booker, are welcoming back the talents of Landry Shamet and Cam Payne, which should bode well not only in the scoring department but also rotational purposes as well.

Looking to make some coin on today's action? Here's three player props to take:

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley

Jim Turvey: "As for Quickley, he’s averaging 31.5/6.0/7.0 in the past two games. That being said, what’s maybe most impressive about Quickley — with Barrett and Brunson out — is that he’s actually getting up the most shots on the Knicks, with 52 combined field goal attempts in those two games. The books have also been (rightfully) slower to adjust his lines, with a 33.0 final line for his points + rebounds + assists line before the Houston game.

"That line will likely be higher, and I’d probably cut out the rebounds part of that bet, but if the Knicks are indeed without Barrett and Brunson, I’d love a Quickley points + assists over up to 29.5."

Suns: Landry Shamet

Turvey: "In the three weeks since Booker first went out, Landry Shamet has been the main beneficiary.

"Shamet is averaging over 20.0 points per game in the past five games in which he played but Booker didn’t. He has a pair of 30+ point games sprinkled in, and he got up a combined 33 (!!!) 3s in those two games. Given that the Knicks allow the third-most three-point attempts per game, I love a look at a Shamet points or three-pointers made escalator on Monday."

Knicks: Julius Randle

Malcolm R. Banks: "Phoenix allows opponents to connect on 36% of their 3-point attempts, ranking 17th in the NBA. This will be a significant problem because Randle has continued to dominate opponents from behind the arc, connecting on four or more threes in each of his last five games.

"Phoenix is also lackluster around the rim, allowing opponents to score 49.7% of their attempts in the paint, 19th best overall. While Randle can sometimes get a little too comfortable settling for jump shots, he can be a serious problem down low when using his incredible strength and touch.

"Another big issue to monitor here is the health of RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. With both players missing time of late, Randle has become an offensive juggernaut, scoring as well as almost anyone in the NBA (outside of Luka, of course). In Randle's last game against Phoenix, he netted 25 points on 50% shooting. The Suns aren't nearly as formidable as they were a year ago, and I like Randle to continue his strong play tonight.

"My best bet: Julius Randle Over 28.5 points (-114)"

