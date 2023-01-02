ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns G Marcus Carr Wins Big 12 Player of the Week

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9DUo_0k1AoMVN00

Marcus Carr continues to pour it on for the Texas Longhorns while earning more conference accolades in the process.

Surprise, surprise.

After erupting for a season-high 41 points on Tuesday and leading the Texas Longhorns to a 2-0 record to end the holidays, guard Marcus Carr has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In wins over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and Oklahoma Sooners, Carr averaged a combined 27 points, three assists and three steals in 32.5 minutes per game. In the 97-72 win over the Lions, he tied a Longhorns single-game record for points in a half with 33 in the first half while also tying a program-high 10 3-point makes on 15 attempts.

Carr, who was tabbed the conference's Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 19, is now the only player in the Big 12 to earn the honor twice so far this season. He currently leads the Longhorns in points (17.5) and steals (two) per game.

No. 6 Texas (12-1) now takes on the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) at the Moody Center on Tuesday after moving to 1-0 in Big 12 play following Saturday's 70-69 win over the Sooners.

Tuesday's tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State whips Texas on failed Longhorn Network platform

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Many Kansas State fans didn't see their Wildcats' 116-103 whipping of the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night because the game appeared on the Longhorn Network, a platform not easily found outside of the state of Texas. As Fitz explains, as UT moves to the SEC, the Longhorn Network is about to disappear so hopefully this will be K-State sports' final appearance on the failed network.
MANHATTAN, KS
Larry Brown Sports

Texas announces major decision on Chris Beard

The Texas Longhorns on Thursday announced major news regarding head basketball coach Chris Beard. The school has fired Beard for cause stemming from an alleged incident of domestic violence in December. In a statement, Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte said Beard has been terminated from his position, effective immediately. Rodney Terry will continue serving... The post Texas announces major decision on Chris Beard appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job

Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Austin

UT fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has fired basketball coach Chris Beard, who faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée, with the school telling his attorney on Thursday that Beard is "unfit" for the position. Beard had five years left on...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy