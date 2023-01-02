Cleveland Browns top Graded Players From win Against Washington Commanders

A look at the Cleveland Browns top graded players from the 24-10 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland Browns all but ended the Washington Commanders' playoff hopes in week 17. The Browns picked up a 24-10 win on the road to move to 7-9 on the season.

Several players left their fingerprints on the impact of this game. Here are the top players in the game, according to Pro Football Focus.

Grant Delpit - 92.3

Delpit stood out with two interceptions and seven tackles. The former LSU safety played well near the line of scrimmage, as well as in deep coverage. The sky is the limit for this young safety.

2. Taven Bryan - 90.0

Bryan had four total tackles and a half sack combined with Myles Garrett against the Commanders. Bryan has a total of three sacks on the season and while he hasn't played particularly well throughout the season, he played well in week 17.

3. Amari Cooper - 85.6

It is a relief for the Browns to finally have a No. 1 receiving option. Cooper caught just three passes, but two of those went for touchdowns on his way to 105 yards.

4. Nick Chubb - 83.0

Chubb was himself in week 17 with another 100-yard game. The Browns' running back carried the ball for 104 yards at a clip of 7.4 yards a carry.

5. Martin Emerson - 82.2

It continues to look like the Browns got a steak in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Emerson made four tackles and played some good coverage in another strong game by the rookie.

