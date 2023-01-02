ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Top Float Honors For The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsRAo_0k1AoKjv00
Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Lifting Each Other Up!"

The float features 40,000 flowers atop an Asian street dragon adorned with memorial floral portraits honoring the organization's donors. Eighteen organ, eye and tissue recipients are seated at various points on the float along with eight living donors supporting the dragon with bamboo poles.

The float was built by Irwindale-based Fiesta Parade Floats. The Sweepstakes Award honors the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

The other winning floats, 22 in all, are:

-- NASCAR

"Always Forward"

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

-- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance float

"Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation"

Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation

-- City of South Pasadena

"Spark of Imagination"

Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float

--  BAZIC Products

"Launching Our Future Generation"

Crown City Innovator for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology

-- Lutheran Hour Ministries

"A New Day with Jesus"

Director's Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral

-- Cal Poly Universities

"Road to Reclamation"

Extraordinaire Award for most extraordinary float

--  Blue Diamond Growers

"Sustainable Almond Farming that Nourishes Families"

Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination

-- Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

"Papa's Turn"

Founder's Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization

-- Claremont McKenna College

"Launching Responsible Leaders"

Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California

-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation

"There's No Place Like Home"

Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design

-- Not Awarded

International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States

-- RFD-TV/Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

"Protecting the Wild"

Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design

-- Western Asset float

"Welcome to the Jungle"

Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact

-- Downey Rose Float Association

"Bee Inspired"

Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant

-- La Cañada Flintridge

"Secondhand Shenanigans"

Mayor's Award for most outstanding float from a participating city

-- Building Industry of Southern California

"Building for the Future"

Past President's Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials

-- City of Torrance

"The Embodiment of Nature"

President's Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

-- Rotary

"Serving with Imagination and Hope"

Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length

-- City of Burbank

"Adventure Awaits"

Queen's Award for most outstanding presentation of roses

--  Louisiana Travel

"Feed Your Soul"

Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment

-- City of Hope

"Expanding Hope"

Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme

-- City of Alhambra

"Together We Rise"

Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length

-- Trader Joe*s

"Onward!"

Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment

-- Trader Joe's

"You Are Invited"

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Snowy owl 3,000 miles from home appears healthy in Southern California neighborhood

In the last two weeks, a female snowy white owl has been living off a diet of rats and gophers, likely hunted on a nearby Navy base and golf course. The owl, which raptor experts believe is about a year old, has been roosting on rooftops in a Cypress neighborhood about two miles away. Snowy owls are typically found in the vast grasslands and wetlands above the Arctic Circle and it is believed this is the first recorded this far south, prompting bird enthusiasts and others to flock for a glimpse.
CYPRESS, CA
getnews.info

Meet Jay White: The Newly Orphaned Special Olympian Who Despite All Odds Has Become a Cornerstone of the SoCal Community

The 64-year-old is well-known for his love, light, and caring heart — and now he needs help from his community as faces unprecedented circumstances and hardships. Gandhi famously stated that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” For Orange County’s Jay White, a 64-year-old Special Olympian with a powerhouse voice and a heart of gold, truer words have never been spoken. However, Jay White didn’t just find himself in service of others – he helped unite an entire community through 55 years of tireless and joyful dedication to performing, fundraising, and championing change and the betterment of the community he so proudly served.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer

Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
BUENA PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.  With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy