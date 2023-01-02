Top Float Honors For The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - Donate Life America, a nonprofit organization devoted to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available to help sustain and heal lives, took top honors in the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, winning the 2023 Sweepstakes Trophy for its entry "Lifting Each Other Up!"

The float features 40,000 flowers atop an Asian street dragon adorned with memorial floral portraits honoring the organization's donors. Eighteen organ, eye and tissue recipients are seated at various points on the float along with eight living donors supporting the dragon with bamboo poles.

The float was built by Irwindale-based Fiesta Parade Floats. The Sweepstakes Award honors the most beautiful entry encompassing float design, floral presentation and entertainment.

The other winning floats, 22 in all, are:

-- NASCAR

"Always Forward"

Americana Award for most outstanding depiction of national treasures and traditions

-- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance float

"Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation"

Animation Award for most outstanding use of animation

-- City of South Pasadena

"Spark of Imagination"

Bob Hope Humor Award for most whimsical and amusing float

-- BAZIC Products

"Launching Our Future Generation"

Crown City Innovator for most outstanding use of imagination, innovation and technology

-- Lutheran Hour Ministries

"A New Day with Jesus"

Director's Award for most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral

-- Cal Poly Universities

"Road to Reclamation"

Extraordinaire Award for most extraordinary float

-- Blue Diamond Growers

"Sustainable Almond Farming that Nourishes Families"

Fantasy Award for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination

-- Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

"Papa's Turn"

Founder's Award for most outstanding float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization

-- Claremont McKenna College

"Launching Responsible Leaders"

Golden State Award for most outstanding depiction of life in California

-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation

"There's No Place Like Home"

Grand Marshal Award for most outstanding creative concept and float design

-- Not Awarded

International Award for most outstanding float from outside the United States

-- RFD-TV/Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom

"Protecting the Wild"

Isabella Coleman Award for most outstanding presentation of color and color harmony through floral design

-- Western Asset float

"Welcome to the Jungle"

Judges Award for most outstanding float design and dramatic impact

-- Downey Rose Float Association

"Bee Inspired"

Leishman Public Spirit Award for most outstanding floral presentation from a non-commercial participant

-- La Cañada Flintridge

"Secondhand Shenanigans"

Mayor's Award for most outstanding float from a participating city

-- Building Industry of Southern California

"Building for the Future"

Past President's Award for most outstanding innovation in the use of floral and non-floral materials

-- City of Torrance

"The Embodiment of Nature"

President's Award for most outstanding use and presentation of flowers

-- Rotary

"Serving with Imagination and Hope"

Princess Award for most outstanding floral presentation among entries 35 feet and under in length

-- City of Burbank

"Adventure Awaits"

Queen's Award for most outstanding presentation of roses

-- Louisiana Travel

"Feed Your Soul"

Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment

-- City of Hope

"Expanding Hope"

Theme Award for most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade Theme

-- City of Alhambra

"Together We Rise"

Tournament Volunteer Award for most outstanding floral presentation of the Rose Parade Theme among floats 35 feet and under in length

-- Trader Joe*s

"Onward!"

Wrigley Legacy Award for most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment

