ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

Delicious beef recipes to start your new year out strong

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cq6e_0k1AoFKI00

(BPT) - The new year is a time to refocus on your health and the things that bring you joy. Fortunately, what you eat can help you achieve both and getting your year off to a strong start, both literally and figuratively, is easy, especially when you try new recipes featuring delicious, wholesome ingredients like beef.

"A balanced diet that includes high-quality protein and other nutrient-rich foods is an essential component for strength," said Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson. "Beef is a complete protein that contains all the essential amino acids the body needs to support physical activity and a strong, healthy life."

Not only does beef help you maintain your strength while satisfying hunger, this high-quality protein can also help you feel energized so you can be your best throughout the day. "The iron in beef, which is more easily absorbed than iron from plant sources, can help prevent fatigue," Goodson said.

You can start the new year out strong with new recipes that fuel your body and delight the palate. Be inspired by these beef recipes from the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff:

This colorful dish features beef strip steak that is marinated in pomegranate juice, balsamic vinegar and herbs, then served with quinoa and more pomegranates for garnish.

Ingredients:

2 beef strip steak, boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Pomegranate seeds (optional)

Marinade and sauce:

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Quinoa:

1 cup uncooked quinoa

2 cups beef or vegetable broth

1 cup thinly sliced fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup pomegranate arils or sweetened dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Combine marinade and sauce ingredients in a medium bowl. Reserve 3/4 cup for basting sauce. Place boneless beef strip steaks and remaining marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Meanwhile, prepare basting sauce. Pour reserved 3/4 cup marinade into small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until reduced by half and slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

Cook quinoa in broth in medium saucepan according to package directions. Stir in spinach, pomegranate arils and walnuts. Keep warm.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145 F) to medium (160 F) doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Cook's tip: To cook on grill pan, heat nonstick grill pan over medium heat until hot. Place steaks on grill pan; cook 10 to 12 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally and basting with sauce.

Carve steaks into slices; season with salt, as desired. Place quinoa on serving platter; top with cheese. Arrange beef around quinoa. Garnish with pomegranate arils, if desired.

Grilled steak and peppers grace the top of this salad, which is spiked with a champagne vinaigrette for an incredible dish full of vitamins and nutrients.

Ingredients:

2 beef ranch steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)

2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters

1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns

Directions:

Bring 1-inch water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; set aside.

Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl; set aside.

Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef ranch steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145 F) to medium (160 F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.

Cook's tip: One pound beef top sirloin steak, cut 1-inch, thick may be substituted for ranch steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup

Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
WFMZ-TV Online

EatingWell: Start the year off right with an easy salad

Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad. 1. Combine tuna, avocado, tomatoes, dressing, onion and oil in a medium bowl. Serve over spinach and sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Recipe nutrition per serving: 416 Calories, Total Fat: 33 g, Saturated Fat: 5 g,...
ABC News

Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook

Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Allrecipes.com

Cold Green Bean Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Make an ice bath by filling a large bowl with ice water, and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add green beans, and blanch until just tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes (do not overcook). Drain green beans, and immediately add to ice bath to stop cooking; set aside.
Surprise Independent

A Mission for Nutrition

Accomplish health goals with better-for-you family meals. (Family Features) Setting out on a mission to eat healthier starts with creating goals and working to achieve them with those you love. To help make nutritious eating more manageable, call together your family and work with one another to create a menu everyone can enjoy while staying on track.
Surprise Independent

4 ways to prioritize nutrition on the go according to a registered dietitian

(BPT) - Life is busy and it can be challenging to make sure you — and your family — are getting the nutrition you need to stay energized and nourished all day long. Fortunately, registered dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick, M.S. Quest partner, RDN, former lead dietitian at Cleveland Clinic and founder and president of KAK Consulting, LLC., shares her tried-and-true tips to help prioritize nutrition, no matter how busy life gets.
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Surprise Independent

Accomplish Health Goals with Better-for-You Family Meals

(Family Features) Setting out on a mission to eat healthier starts with creating goals and working to achieve them with those you love. To help make nutritious eating more manageable, call together your family and work with one another to create a menu everyone can enjoy while staying on track.
The Daily South

Spiraled Sweet Potato Gratin

Put away your spiralizer—all you need is a good, sharp knife to prepare this impressive and delicious holiday side dish. Although this gratin looks impressive, it’s surprisingly simple to assemble—simply layer thin slices of sweet potato in slightly overlapping circles until you fill up the dish. Those beautifully layered sweet potatoes then get drowned in a thyme- and garlic-infused cream before being baked until perfectly tender.
Surprise Independent

2023 health and wellness trends to take with you all year

(BPT) - With the new year comes new goals, new resolutions, new trends — and a new you. Colette Heimowitz, vice president of Nutrition and Education at Simply Good Foods Company, is sharing a few of the latest trends in health and wellness that will help you navigate an overall better lifestyle for the year ahead.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy