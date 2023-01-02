ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This

Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers

When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Continue Getting Bad News On Lamar Jackson’s Injury

The Baltimore Ravens luckily clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago, but they are limping to the finish line of the regular season. The team has gone 3-3 in their last six games, which enabled the Cincinnati Bengals to storm ahead in the AFC North standings, clinching the division crown.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have No Lineup Changes Planned For Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially clinched the NFC South divisional crown in Week 17 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers. It was certainly the outcome many had predicted coming into the season, but no one could have envisioned the Buccaneers struggling to these lengths to accomplish it. Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Again Hints At Potential Retirement

Aaron Rodgers has battled through a lot this season to help get the Green Bay Packers in a position to make the playoffs. A mid-season swoon in which they lost seven out of eight games seemingly knocked them out of the playoff picture, but they have fought back the last month.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season

Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Former Coach Thinks Commanders Should Trade For Derek Carr

The Washington Commanders’ season officially came to an end last week when they lost an embarrassing game to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Looking for a spark, head coach Ron Rivera opted to return to Carson Wentz as his starter and the decision backfired. Wentz looked good in relief of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL Analysis Network

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries

The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

