Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Is Only NFL Player In History To Do This
Mike Evans has played on some underwhelming teams throughout his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They missed the playoffs in six straight years to begin his career and in five of them the team finished with a record under .500. The last two seasons and this one have been much better, as they are looking to make the playoffs for a third straight year with Tom Brady under center.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Brutal Statistic For The Vikings After Loss To Packers
When the Minnesota Vikings have lost games this season, it has been in embarrassing fashion. Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers was yet another example of that as they were blown out at Lambeau Field 41-17. That final score doesn’t even do justice to how dominating of a performance...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Analysis Network
Raiders’ Davante Adams Sends Heart-Felt Message On Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin wasn’t a name many people were familiar with before Monday night. Anyone who follows the Buffalo Bills knew who he was and some diehard football fans probably recognized the name, but his name entered everyone’s lexicon Monday evening. Hamlin was involved in a scary incident during...
Rams Set Rough NFL Record In Week 17 Loss To Chargers
The Los Angeles Rams came into the 2022 season with some high expectations. They were the defending Super Bowl champions and many people thought they would once again compete for a championship this offseason. Based on some of their additions in the offseason, it was hard to bet against them.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Continue Getting Bad News On Lamar Jackson’s Injury
The Baltimore Ravens luckily clinched a playoff spot a few weeks ago, but they are limping to the finish line of the regular season. The team has gone 3-3 in their last six games, which enabled the Cincinnati Bengals to storm ahead in the AFC North standings, clinching the division crown.
Los Angeles Chargers Make Bold Lineup Decision For Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers are faced with the age-old question numerous teams have to answer at the end of the season. Should they play their regulars or get some rest ahead of what they hope will be a lengthy postseason run?. The Chargers clinched a playoff berth in Week 16,...
NFL Analysis Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have No Lineup Changes Planned For Week 18
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially clinched the NFC South divisional crown in Week 17 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers. It was certainly the outcome many had predicted coming into the season, but no one could have envisioned the Buccaneers struggling to these lengths to accomplish it. Tampa Bay...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Again Hints At Potential Retirement
Aaron Rodgers has battled through a lot this season to help get the Green Bay Packers in a position to make the playoffs. A mid-season swoon in which they lost seven out of eight games seemingly knocked them out of the playoff picture, but they have fought back the last month.
NFL Analysis Network
Aaron Rodgers Gets Real About Packers’ Improbable Season
Aaron Rodgers has been part of plenty of ups and downs during his career with the Green Bay Packers. But, Year 18 of his Hall of Fame career has been arguably the wildest roller coaster ride. There was some doubt coming into the 2022 season if Rodgers would even be...
NFL Analysis Network
Former Coach Thinks Commanders Should Trade For Derek Carr
The Washington Commanders’ season officially came to an end last week when they lost an embarrassing game to the Cleveland Browns, 24-10. Looking for a spark, head coach Ron Rivera opted to return to Carson Wentz as his starter and the decision backfired. Wentz looked good in relief of...
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Provides Discouraging Tua Tagovailoa Update
The Miami Dolphins are fighting for their playoff lives and the status of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going to make that battle even tougher. Just a few weeks ago they seemed like a shoo-in for one of the Wild Card spots, potentially even catching the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East divisional race. But, a five-game losing streak has them on the outside looking in of the postseason.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Lose Key Offensive Pieces To Significant Injuries
The Minnesota Vikings have known that they would be heading to the postseason for a little while now as they clinched the NFC North title a few weeks ago. But, they are certainly not heading into the playoffs in top form, as they are limping toward the finish line. Minnesota...
NFL Analysis Network
Tempe, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
NFL Analysis Network provides analysis about all 32 teams in the league.https://NFLAnalysis.net
Comments / 0