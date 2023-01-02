ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Woman killed in stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday night of a deadly stabbing in Charleston. Metro 911 says it happened in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett confirms to WSAZ that the victim is a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Accused murderer ruled competent to stand trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge says a Charleston man—charged in the March 2021 shooting death of his brother–is competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit made the ruling Thursday in the Holdon Michael Burdette case. Burdette, 25, has undergone several evaluations...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested after being stabbed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a home in Huntington was also arrested. According to the criminal complaint, the mother of 37-year-old Christopher Shawn Miller told police her son has been battling substance abuse, and during the past few weeks, he’d become “very paranoid and violent.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 11/18/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy