WSAZ
Woman killed in stabbing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday night of a deadly stabbing in Charleston. Metro 911 says it happened in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue. Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett confirms to WSAZ that the victim is a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
wchsnetwork.com
Accused murderer ruled competent to stand trial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge says a Charleston man—charged in the March 2021 shooting death of his brother–is competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit made the ruling Thursday in the Holdon Michael Burdette case. Burdette, 25, has undergone several evaluations...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
West Virginia man found competent to stand trial, pleads not guilty to brother’s murder
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of killing his brother pleaded not guilty after being found competent to stand trial. In Kanawha County Circuit Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Holdon Burdette, 25, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his brother 31-year-old Joshua Burdette. In the court […]
WSAZ
Man arrested after being stabbed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a home in Huntington was also arrested. According to the criminal complaint, the mother of 37-year-old Christopher Shawn Miller told police her son has been battling substance abuse, and during the past few weeks, he’d become “very paranoid and violent.”
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
West Virginia man arrested after allegedly wielding baseball bat, running from deputies
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after an alleged domestic situation involving a baseball bat. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, they responded to a home in the Price Branch area of Danville. A criminal complaint says that someone called 911 saying that a man was walking around their property […]
WDTV
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
Man who barricaded himself in West Virginia home to get psych evaluation, treatment
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation. On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment […]
Man accused of West Virginia murder deemed competent to stand trial
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The trial for a man accused of murder in Kanawha County will continue. According to Judge Ken Ballard’s office, a competency hearing was held Tuesday for Terry Kirby, and he was found competent. Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. […]
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
wchsnetwork.com
Man charged with killing father in Milton home appears for preliminary hearing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County grand jury is the next step in a Milton murder case. A magistrate Wednesday ruled there was enough evidence to forward the charges against Jacob Beilstein to the grand jury. Beilstein, 23, was arrested on Dec. 22 after his father, Mark Beilstein, was...
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/18/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 18, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
