Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Former Alabama Running Back Finds New Home
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has announced his new home. The Fla., native is transferring to Texas Christian University, joining a national championship contending program. He spent three seasons at the Capstone and saw time in 26 games with 116 rushing attempts for 528 yards and three touchdowns. He...
Bryce Young Leaves Tuscaloosa as the Greatest QB in Alabama History
As the confetti laid on the field at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Bryce Young walked off the field wearing the Crimson and White for the final time after delivering one last sensational performance in the Sugar Bowl. A career filled with numerous accolades and unforgettable performances that the...
Alabama Announces Date For 2023 Spring Game
The Alabama Crimson Tide are quickly moving on from the 2022 season that ended with a 45-20 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats. The Tide has already made its plans for spring practice, culminating in the annual A-Day Spring Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide A-Day Spring Football Game will be...
Lakeland grad CJ Dippre transferring to Alabama to continue college football career
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After two seasons at Maryland, CJ Dippre has elected to transfer to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over Ohio State. Dippre had a breakout season in 2022 at tight end for the Terrapins, racking up 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He now could be in line […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Signs With Tennessee Titans
Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. The La., native spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 101 total tackles (57 solo, 44 assisted), six tackles for loss for nine yards, 21 passes defended, three interceptions, two touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. Carter...
Alabama Softball Player Inks New NIL Deal
Alabama softball infielder Kali Heivilin has announced her latest NIL deal. The Team 27 member has partnered with Athletes Thread to release merchandise. "The New Year is here, I’m excited to finally welcome in Heivilin Bama Softball gear! I have partnered with Athletes Thread to get this accomplished !! Click the link in comments to get your swag before season starts! Super excited to get the 2023 season started! ROLL TIDE," tweeted Heivilin.
Game Preview- Alabama vs. Ole Miss Basketball
No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team hosts the Ole Miss Rebels tonight, in its first conference home game of the season. The Crimson Tide comes into this game with an overall record of 11-2 and a conference record of 1-0. In its SEC opener, Alabama traveled to Starkville, MS, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, winning 78-67 with the help of Brandon Miller's 19 points, Mark Sears' 20 points, and Noah Clowney's double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Alabama Kicker Returning for 2023 Season
Alabama kicker Will Reichard has announced that he will return to the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2023 season. "After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn't ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience," wrote Reichard. "I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023."
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
Alabama Cornerback Takes His Talents To The NFL
The Alabama Crimson Tide wrapped up its 2022 season with a 45-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State on Saturday. Athletes on the Alabama roster are now beginning to make decisions on where they will continue their playing career. Alabama Crimson Tide junior cornerback Eli Ricks has taken to social...
Former Alabama QBs Playoff Hopes Dependent on Week 18 Results
Three former Alabama quarterbacks each find their playoff hopes and positioning depending on their teams' performances in Week 18 as well as that of some other teams. The quarterback in the best position is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. If the Eagles win on Sunday against the New York Giants, the Philadelphia will secure the first seed in the NFC, which includes a first round bye, as well as at least tying the best record in the NFL this season. Hurts missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, which resulted in Philadelphia falling from 13-1 to 13-3. Now, the Eagles are in a fight with the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown, in which if they lose and the Cowboys win, the Eagles will fall all the way from first to fifth in the NFC.
Former Alabama Safety Signed by Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have signed former Alabama safety Jared Mayden off of the New York Jets practice squad. Mayden spent four seasons at the Capstone, recording 82 total tackles (44 solo, 38 assisted), three tackles for loss for 14 yard, one sack for eight yards, four interceptions, and ten passes defended.
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
Alabama Defensive Back Declares for NFL Draft
Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. The senior made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday afternoon. "To all the staff members I've been able to connect with- coach Saban, coach Scott, coach Pannunzio, coach Kelly, coach T-Rob, coach Golding, the training staff, the compliance staff- thank you for helping me grow as an athlete, but more importantly, as a man," wrote Battle. "Thank you for not allowing me to accept being good, but helping me to be great. From day one to my last day on campus, it was nothing but true love in the facility and I thank everyone for that."
Former Alabama Quarterback Donates to Damar Hamlin Charity
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his family have donated to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's charity. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills Monday Night Football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals late in the first quarter. CPR was administered by the medical staff in attendance for around ten minutes, then he was put on a stretcher and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. It was later announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest.
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
