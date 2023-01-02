ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills at Bengals: Will Mahomes Watch ‘Past Bedtime’?

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450dmu_0k1AmFOi00

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. Wake up, Patrick Mahomes!

How important is this “Monday Night Football” game?

Patrick Mahomes might even stay up “past my bedtime” to watch it.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills face off in "The Jungle" tonight to battle for supremacy in the AFC.

The Bills can earn the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the No. 2 seed with a win in their final two games.

Oh, and the Chiefs are right there with a 13-3 record.

Set your alarm, Patrick Mahomes?

“It’s going to keep me up past my bedtime,” Mahomes joked , before predicting, “It’s going to be a great football game with two great teams, and teams that you’re probably going to see in the playoffs."

The 12-3 Bills, the 11-4 Bengals and the Chiefs all know this territory well, with Josh Allen’s Bills the only one of the trio yet to make the Super Bowl.

That fact is being trumpeted by some of the fellas in the Bengals locker room, as they have taken verbal shots at Buffalo while proclaiming themselves “the big dogs” of the AFC.

Will they be right? Kickoff to begin finding out will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN. … and if the action doesn’t keep Mahomes awake, maybe all the “big dog” barking will.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head into Week 18 as new Super Bowl favorites

The final week of the regular season is upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 18 as FanDuel’s favorite to win Super Bowl 57. Kansas City has always been a contender, but this is the first instance where the Chiefs are the favorite to win it all. Prior to the season, many didn’t expect the Chiefs to remain as dominant after Tyreek hill departed to Miami. However, Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have done a fantastic job of keeping defenses guessing all season long. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continue to break records and as a result, have a chance to be the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy