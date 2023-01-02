ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Startup uses 3D-printed titles to help restore coral reefs

By Ramy Inocencio
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4B7N_0k1AmCkX00

A startup in Hong Kong is trying to help coral adapt to the problems humans have caused — with its innovative use of 3D printing and terracotta.

More coral species live in part of Hong Kong's subtropical water than in the Caribbean, but the swath of the South China Sea used to boast even more natural beauty.

"We believe that this area was a coral paradise," David Baker, a coral ecologist at the University of Hong Kong, told CBS News. "Those who are still with us from the World War II generation, these people tell you the water was crystal clear, that there were coral everywhere."

But as Hong Kong industrialized, runoff and pollution bled into the waters.

So Baker co-founded Archireef, an eco-engineering startup, to rebuild the "paradise lost."

His team, in a world first, 3D-printed artificial reef tiles made from terracotta. They're non-toxic and biodegradable. The team placed the tiles on the sandy bottom of a protected bay and seeded them with living coral, and 95% survived in the past two years.

Asked how he came up with the idea, Baker said, "I just thought to myself one evening that, why not tile the sea floor like we would tile a kitchen or bathroom floor?"

The tiles could have global application for coral adaptation, with benefits to humanity as well as ocean life. Reefs protect homes and businesses, breaking up destructive waves from storms. More than 1 billion people depend on coral, which plays an essential role in fisheries, tourism and even medicine.

Scientists predict 70% to 90% of coral around the world will disappear in the next 20 years.

Archireef has now expanded to Abu Dhabi, where it has a new industrial 3D printer.

"We have our own eco-engineering facility," Vriko Yu, Archireef's other co-founder, said.

Yu just moved from Hong Kong and aims to help coral move too. The Persian Gulf's waters can rise to 118 degrees — higher temperatures can kill.

"We can assist migration to help these corals move in deeper waters," Yu said.

Reef tiles can also help bridge isolated coral communities that are separated because of mass die-offs from climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
The Atlantic

The Universe Is More in Our Hands Than Ever Before

Pity the poor astronomer. Biologists can hold examples of life in their hands. Geologists can fill specimen cabinets with rocks. Even physicists get to probe subatomic particles in laboratories built here on Earth. But across its millennia-long history, astronomy has always been a science of separation. No astronomer has stood on the shores of an alien exoplanet orbiting a distant star or viewed an interstellar nebula up close. Other than a few captured light waves crossing the great void, astronomers have never had intimate access to the environments that spur their passion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Futurism

Neuralink Cofounder Says New Company's Eye Implant Could Be "Ultimate" VR Tech

After leaving Elon Musk's Neuralink in 2021, Max Hodak is back with a new brain-computer interface startup, and it's working on a next-generation prosthetic eye that he hopes will both provide a new treatment for blindness and eventually pave the way for the future of virtual and augmented reality. In...
Vice

Government Scientists Discover Entirely New Kind of Quantum Entanglement in Breakthrough

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory have uncovered an entirely new kind of quantum entanglement, a phenomenon that causes particles to become weirdly linked, even across vast cosmic distances, reports a new study. The discovery allowed them to capture an unprecedented glimpse of the bizarre world inside atoms, the tiny building blocks of matter.
nextbigfuture.com

Hundreds of Nomadic Worlds Within 4 Light Years

New research indicates that tens to hundreds of planet-sized nomadic worlds may populate the spherical volume centered on Earth and circumscribed by Proxima Centauri, and thus may comprise closer interstellar targets than any stellar planetary system. For the first time, there is systematic analysis of the feasibility of exploring these unbounded celestial bodies via deep space missions.
BGR.com

New fossils reveal a super-predator that may have been the biggest animal in history

The largest animal we know of is the blue whale, a species that still lives and thrives to this day. But, new evidence that has been trickling in over the past few decades could suggest the existence of a super-predator larger than the blue whale that roamed the seas between 200 and 250 million years ago. Now, new discoveries and reanalysis are adding more weight to the case.
Scientist

Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World

At the South African nature preserve where Mira Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

We May Be Able to Find Life on Enceladus Without Even Landing

Saturn's moon Enceladus is one of the Solar System's prime extraterrestrial locations for life to thrive. It harbors a global salty ocean that internal heating theoretically keeps at temperatures hospitable to an alien marine ecosystem. Detecting that life, however, is not such an easy matter. The moon is enclosed by a shell of ice that's estimated to be 5 kilometers thick (3.1 miles) at its thinnest point, and the ocean below it is 10 kilometers deep. This would pose a huge enough challenge here on Earth, never mind a moon half a Solar System away. But we may not need to go...
CBS Minnesota

Next total solar eclipse will be last one visible from U.S. until 2044

The next total solar eclipse – when the moon completely blocks the face of the sun – could be your last chance to see one occur for decades to come. Such an event is expected to cross over Mexico, the U.S. and Canada on April 8, 2024. And according to NASA, that will be the last total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. until August 2044. During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's light and darkening the sky as if it were early in the morning or late in the evening. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
112K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy