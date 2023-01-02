ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan

Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models

When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
More Mercedes-Benz Models May Have A Sunroof That Can Fly Off

Owners of older Mercedes vehicles equipped with a sunroof will have to be on high alert due to an issue, for which the automaker has launched a renewed recall campaign. It first became aware of the issue in 2017, but a number of complicating factors have meant that the defect has yet to be fully solved.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait

These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Should I Pay For A 2018 Honda Accord?

The Honda Accord is highly recommended by buyers and reviewers, with the 2018 model year being no different. But what should you pay for the nearly five year old Accord? The post What Should I Pay For A 2018 Honda Accord? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 5 New EVs Come With Years of Free Charging

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many people buy electric vehicles because they want to help curb emissions, but skipping the gas station is also a huge perk. Saving money at the pump is a great incentive for many people on the fence about buying an EV.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
