2017 Honda Accord vs. 2018 Honda Accord: Which Generation Is Better?
The 2017 Honda Accord is the last year of its generation. Is it better to buy the final version, or should you spring for the new generation beginning in 2018. The post 2017 Honda Accord vs. 2018 Honda Accord: Which Generation Is Better? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
More Mercedes-Benz Models May Have A Sunroof That Can Fly Off
Owners of older Mercedes vehicles equipped with a sunroof will have to be on high alert due to an issue, for which the automaker has launched a renewed recall campaign. It first became aware of the issue in 2017, but a number of complicating factors have meant that the defect has yet to be fully solved.
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over water leak, engine stalling issue
Mercedes-Benz GLE, AMG and ML models spanning 2012-2020 were recalled over the potential for the engine to stall.
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it?
The 2024 Ford Ranger has a long wait time. It could take months to arrive. But is the new Ford Ranger worth waiting for? The post Is Waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger Really Worth it? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Should I Pay For A 2018 Honda Accord?
The Honda Accord is highly recommended by buyers and reviewers, with the 2018 model year being no different. But what should you pay for the nearly five year old Accord? The post What Should I Pay For A 2018 Honda Accord? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
You Should Consider a 2WD Pickup Truck
We don't talk about 2-Wheel-Drive pickup trucks often, but maybe we should. The post You Should Consider a 2WD Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
makeuseof.com
These 5 New EVs Come With Years of Free Charging
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many people buy electric vehicles because they want to help curb emissions, but skipping the gas station is also a huge perk. Saving money at the pump is a great incentive for many people on the fence about buying an EV.
Cheapest New Jeep Is a Tie Between 2 Small SUVs: Off-Road Bargains!
For Jeep customers that want an SUV that's not too harsh on their finances, the most affordable new models in the lineup are the 2023 Renegade and the 2023 Compass. The post Cheapest New Jeep Is a Tie Between 2 Small SUVs: Off-Road Bargains! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Great Dodge Grand Caravan Alternatives Under $45,000
Find out which modern minivans can easily replace a Dodge Grand Caravan in your driveway. The post 2 Great Dodge Grand Caravan Alternatives Under $45,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
6 New American Pickup Trucks for 2023: Great New Options With Familiar Names
The truck world is changing and these six new American pickup trucks for 2023 are the catalyst for this change. The post 6 New American Pickup Trucks for 2023: Great New Options With Familiar Names appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV
The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan)
When searching for a used car, the 2017 Nissan Maxima is sure to pop up on your radar. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the 2017 Nissan Maxima (And 2 to Skip the Midsize Sedan) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Exactly Makes a Pickup Truck a Work Truck?
You might think that work trucks are dead. But, these vehicles are still trucking. The post What Exactly Makes a Pickup Truck a Work Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KBB’s Best Midsize and Full-Size Trucks of 2023 Aren’t Surprising
Find out why it isn't surprising that these models are KBB's best mid- and full-size trucks of 2023. The post KBB’s Best Midsize and Full-Size Trucks of 2023 Aren’t Surprising appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does General Motors Make the Best Full-Size SUVs for 2023?
General Motors produces some large SUV heavy hitters. Does GM make the best full-size SUVs? The post Does General Motors Make the Best Full-Size SUVs for 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
