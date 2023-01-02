Read full article on original website
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
See the first images from the upcoming ‘Boston Strangler’ movie
20th Century Studios also announced a companion Boston Strangler podcast hosted by a former Boston Globe journalist. In anticipation of its upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie, which was filmed in the Boston area, 20th Century Studios will be releasing a podcast about the infamous case hosted by a former Boston Globe journalist.
Mattapoisett Diner Pays Homage to Beloved Couple That Considered It Home
Two place settings, a bouquet of flowers, and a beautiful picture of The Diner’s most loyal customers, George and Elaine, were lovingly placed at the counter of Pandolfi’s Diner in Mattapoisett on Monday morning. Elaine passed away last January at the age of 84, and George followed her...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
Brandi Carlile to headline Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden
BOSTON - Brandi Carlile will headline Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden in Boston Thursday."I'm thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week," the singer said in a statement issued by the inaugural committee Tuesday. "As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy."Carlile, who has won six Grammy Awards, leads a long list of performers at the event Thursday evening. They include Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA, and SciTech.You can buy tickets at healeydriscollinaugural.com/tickets.Healey is the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts. She'll also be the first lesbian governor in the nation.Carlile and her wife were married in Massachusetts.
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine
At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashua
Nashua might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashua.
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place in Foxboro Permanently Closing
After a long tenure as one of Patriot Place’s most recognizable eateries, CBS Sporting Club is permanently closing after this Sunday to make way for a new concept in the space. The Foxboro establishment first opened in 2008 as CBS Scene, a themed restaurant that incorporated elements of the...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
