See the first images from the upcoming ‘Boston Strangler’ movie

20th Century Studios also announced a companion Boston Strangler podcast hosted by a former Boston Globe journalist. In anticipation of its upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie, which was filmed in the Boston area, 20th Century Studios will be releasing a podcast about the infamous case hosted by a former Boston Globe journalist.
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
Brandi Carlile to headline Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden

BOSTON - Brandi Carlile will headline Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden in Boston Thursday."I'm thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week," the singer said in a statement issued by the inaugural committee Tuesday. "As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy."Carlile, who has won six Grammy Awards, leads a long list of performers at the event Thursday evening. They include Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA, and SciTech.You can buy tickets at healeydriscollinaugural.com/tickets.Healey is the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts. She'll also be the first lesbian governor in the nation.Carlile and her wife were married in Massachusetts.
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Meet the Seacoast’s First Babies of 2023 in New Hampshire and Maine

At least three Seacoast region hospitals had babies born the morning of New Year's Day on Sunday, including two born within two minutes of each other. The first baby born in 20 was Noah Henry Frost at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, who entered the world at 5:18 a.m. weighing 7 lbs and 10 oz. Parents Cory and Virginia Frost and Noah are doing well, according to hospital spokesman Adam Bagni.
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
