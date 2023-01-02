Read full article on original website
Kansas City man sentenced for 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Kansas City man to life in prison for a 2018 shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old.
Standoff with man who allegedly stabbed victim in KCMO ends
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly stabbed a victim Thursday. KCPD officers responded to the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City man sentenced for role in gas station shoot-out
A Kansas City man, Tirrell M. Thompson, is sentenced to 9 years in federal prison without parole for a shoot-out at 45th and The Paseo in 2020.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
Belton woman dies from injuries after New Year's Day shooting in Miami County
The victim of a shooting on New Year's Day in Miami County died Tuesday from injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
Kansas City police asking for help in finding woman last seen in September 2022
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for help in locating a woman who last seen in September 2022.
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
Man from Colorado sentenced to 19 years in a Missouri prison for heroin trafficking and illegal firearm
An Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced in federal court for heroin trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm while traveling through Kansas City, Mo., on a bus bound for Virginia. Izeall T. Collins, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 19 years in federal prison without parole. Collins...
Mother, associate of federal fugitive charged with aiding escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
