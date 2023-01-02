Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Dodgers: All-Star Infielder Recalls Day He Was Traded to LA
It's safe to say it was the best move Chris Taylor has ever made
Dodgers: MLB Legend Talks Trevor Bauer PR Situation
Former pitcher David Cone talked on his podcast about the "PR nightmare" the Dodgers are facing in their decision about Trevor Bauer's future.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
NHL
Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NBC Sports
How prospects Bystedt, Gaudreau have fared at World Juniors
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have two prospects...
NHL
NYR@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - A welcome change of scenery was not enough to reverse the Canadiens' fortunes on Thursday, dropping a seventh-consecutive game, 4-1 to the Rangers. The Habs were back in Montreal for the first time since Dec. 17, following seven games on the road during the holidays. Head coach Martin...
Alex Ovechkin among first round of NHL All-Star selections
WASHINGTON — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s hockey operations...
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
