PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO