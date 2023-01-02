ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

William & Mary secures 69-66 victory against Northeastern

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Anders Nelson scored 16 points as William & Mary beat Northeastern 69-66 on Thursday night. Nelson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (6-9). Noah Collier added 12 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Ben Wight was 5-of-10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free -throw line to finish with 12 points.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
No. 18 Xavier meets Villanova, aims to win ninth straight

No. 18 Xavier will look for its ninth consecutive victory when it battles host Villanova in a Big East game on Saturday. The Musketeers (12-3, 4-0) picked up their biggest win of the season on Saturday, 83-73 over then-No. 2 UConn. Xavier has started Big East play with a 4-0...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mulcahy helps Rutgers pull away in 2nd half to beat Maryland

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Paul Mulcahy scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Rutgers pull away and beat Maryland 64-50 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win. Mulcahy made all five of his shots in the second half, including a 3-pointer plus both of his free-throw attempts as the Scarlet Knights shot 50% from the floor and 8 of 8 from the line.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Burnett scores 16 as Stonehill defeats Wagner 62-58

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Isaiah Burnett scored 16 points to guide Stonehill to a 62-58 victory over Wagner on Thursday night. Burnett had seven rebounds and five steals for the Skyhawks (6-11, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Andrew Sims scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.
EASTON, MA
Lehigh secures 72-64 victory against Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 23 points as Lehigh beat Bucknell 72-64 on Thursday night. Whitney-Sidney had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Mountain Hawks (6-8). Evan Taylor added 20 points while going 8 of 17 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had eight rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
LEWISBURG, PA
Gibson powers Binghamton past New Hampshire 68-50

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Miles Gibson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to power Binghamton to a 68-50 victory over New Hampshire on Thursday night. Armon Harried contributed 19 points and five rebounds for the Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East Conference). Nick Johnson finished with 11 points and three steals for...
BINGHAMTON, NY

