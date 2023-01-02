ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Follow outdoors bills with North Dakota Game and Fish

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 legislative session promises to provide plenty of new bills and ideas that could shape the future of outdoor activities in the state. Thankfully, there is a way to stay up-to-date on important topics for those in the hunting and fishing world. In order to follow these bills and help […]
The Peluso Report: A Challenge

If you are looking for a challenge, ice fishing this winter anywhere in North Dakota is where it is at. It is definitely not for the weak minded. With all the snow, especially on Devils Lake, we are beginning to see slush and a lot of it. Any area of traffic or areas where holes have been drilled is becoming problematic; more so now with the warmer weather. Certain areas right are what I would deem unfishable unfortunately.
Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Updates

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Anthony Hams spent the week checking ice anglers as the season is in full swing. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of dressed fish on the water, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, angling with extra lines, and littering.
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN

Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it

Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round

Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
Why I Moved Back to North Dakota — and You Should, Too

Safe and welcoming communities and plentiful opportunities top these locals' lists. North Dakota is a top contender if you’re looking for an impeccable quality of life, a cleaner environment, picturesque scenery and a supportive community. And while many young graduates decide to migrate elsewhere, they often feel the desire...
12 Best Places to live in North Dakota

Best Places to live in North Dakota: With picturesque scenery, plenty of job opportunities, a welcoming community, a vibrant arts scene, and excellent quality of life, North Dakota has much to boast of. This small state in the US is called the “Legendary State” and there’s a good reason why....
Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions

(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
AG creates council to advise on missing indigenous people

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. A disproportionate percentage of missing people in South Dakota are indigenous. They make up only 9% of the state’s population but 60% of people listed on the state’s missing person’s clearinghouse.
Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue

Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
