Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Spend your weekend indoors or outdoors

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends shared a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is full of both outdoor and indoor events.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

4ore Golf is part of Lubbock Dining For Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas—4ore Golf is a great place to spend time with the family, enjoy the outdoors, good food and even book your next event. 4ore Golf is also part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at 4oregolf.com, @4oregolf, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares Three Kings Day

LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock joins us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Co-Op Public House is open at 4637 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas—Expect your palette to experience food like never before when you visit Co-Op Public House. With a lunch and dinner menu and a full bar with specialty drinks, they offer something for everyone. Co-Op Public House restaurant is located at 4637 50th Street and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.. Find out more at @co_op public house.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Thank you for watching Trends and Friends

LUBBOCK, Texas—As the host of Trends and Friends, let me say, thank you for watching us everyday. We are a lifestyle show that airs Monday through Friday at 5:00 p.m. You can also watch on everythinglubbock.com. If you miss any of our segments or want to share with a friend, you can find these on Facebook at Trends & Friends at 5pm. If you know someone or know of an event or organization that needs to be spotlighted, please send an email to bdriggers@klbk13.tv.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2023 Lubbock Bridal Showcase on January 22

LUBBOCK, Texas—If planning a wedding is in your near future, the 2023 Lubbock Bridal Showcase is the place to be. This annual event will be Sunday, January 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with VIP access at 12:30 p.m. There will be vendors and over $10,000 in prize giveaways, plus a groom’s room. Get your tickets and more information at Lubbockbridalshow.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help

Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
WOLFFORTH, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Former Floydada Methodist Pastor Leading West Plains Conference

LUBBOCK, TX – Many Methodist congregations across West Texas have voted over the past few months to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church in favor of a “new theologically conservative Methodist denomination steeped in the great ecumenical and evangelical confessions of the Christian faith,” the Global Methodist Church (GMC).
FLOYD COUNTY, TX

