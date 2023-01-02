Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.

Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.

The individuals in the photos and video were armed.

Any information identifying these suspects can be called into the Warren County Sheriff Office at 601-636-1761 or Central MS Crime Stoppers if you have information that leads to a arrest and recovery of stolen property for a cash reward.

….

,,,,,