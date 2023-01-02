ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

Photos, video released of armed burglars invading Mississippi subdivision. Deputies seek public’s help.

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Deputies are looking for information about armed male suspects committing several auto burglaries in a Mississippi subdivision.

Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures and videos of the male suspects committing the auto burgalries Monday morning between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. throughout Hwy 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision.

The individuals in the photos and video were armed.

Any information identifying these suspects can be called into the Warren County Sheriff Office at 601-636-1761 or Central MS Crime Stoppers if you have information that leads to a arrest and recovery of stolen property for a cash reward.

WJTV 12

16-year-old Pearl shooting suspect charged as an adult

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old shooting suspect has been charged as an adult for attempted murder and a drive-by shooting in Pearl. Pearl police said Markinan Demon Walker, 16, of Clinton, was officially charged as an adult during his Pearl Municipal Court appearance on Tuesday, January 3. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty to carjacking 80-year-old in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to a 2021 armed carjacking against an 80-year-old in Clinton. Prosecutors said David Demazzio Tyler, 32, was identified as the suspect in the armed carjacking of an 80-year-old on December 2, 2021. Jackson police later found the car and Tyler with a gun in his possession. […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Warren Co. deputies need help to ID suspected auto burglars

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Warren County need your help to ID several males they say are responsible for auto burglaries. Investigators say the string of crimes happened along Highway 3 and in the Blakely Subdivision Monday morning, between 1 a.m. - 5 a.m. The individuals were armed,...
WJTV 12

2 killed in crash on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash happened at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart on Thursday, January 5.. The crashed involved three vehicles. The victims have not been identified. Police have not released any additional information.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

3 JPD officers on leave after man dies in police custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Jackson police officers are now on administrative leave after a man died while in custody. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Keith Murriel. The Hinds County coroner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is underway. According to officials,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man on drug charges Monday, January 2. Police said they approached a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Fairbanks and Mill Street. They said the driver attempted to run away from the scene. After a brief pursuit, Jason Eubanks, 39, was taken into custody with no […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for man accused in Vicksburg hostage situation on Christmas Day

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The man who was arrested for a hostage situation in Vicksburg on Christmas Day appeared in court on Wednesday, December 28. Police said Terren Carter, 41, was charged with kidnapping and possession of cocaine stemming from a standoff with police on First North Street on December 25, 2022. Carter appeared in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

MBI assisting in Yazoo County homicide investigation

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was found shot to death in his Yazoo County home. According to a report from Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, family members found Austin Holeman at his home before 10 a.m. Monday. Holeman was declared dead after an ambulance arrived at his home in the Scotland community.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Group says they were tied up, robbed in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of four people said they were tied up and robbed in Warren County on Saturday, December 31. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the individuals called 911 to report the incident the next morning. They said it happened at a home on Stelivan Lane off of China Rose Road. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
CANTON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Group alleges they were tied up and robbed

A group of 4 individuals claims they were tied up and robbed. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, the alleged incident occurred on Stelivan Road. “About 10:30 this morning Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call from some individuals that are reporting they were all together in a home last night on Stelivan Lane, which is off of China Grove road in the south part of the county.” The Sheriff continues in this video:
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff Tyree Jones qualifies for re-election

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is seeking a full term in office. On Tuesday, the sheriff filed papers qualifying for his re-election. “I look forward to engaging Hinds County soon on the campaign trail and sharing my official announcement to include our progress thus far and our vision for Hinds County,” he wrote in a social media post.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
JACKSON, MS
wjsu.org

Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist

Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson, MS
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

